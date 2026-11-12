STOOANCE Highlights Integrated Natural Stone Manufacturing And Global Project Supply Capabilities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) China-based stone manufacturer combines over two decades of industry experience, specialized production facilities, and international sourcing resources to serve wholesale and architectural projects worldwide.

Shuitou,Quanzhou,Fujian, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STOOANCE, a China-based natural stone manufacturer and international project supplier, is highlighting its integrated stone sourcing, manufacturing, and fabrication capabilities to support growing demand for coordinated natural stone procurement in international construction and architectural projects.









With stone industry operations dating back to 2004, STOOANCE has developed a comprehensive supply operation covering marble, granite, quartzite, travertine, limestone, onyx, and other decorative stone materials. The company serves international importers, wholesalers, fabricators, contractors, developers, and architectural design professionals seeking reliable material sourcing and customized stone products.

Operating from Shuitou, Fujian Province, one of China's established stone manufacturing centers, STOOANCE combines international material sourcing with specialized production facilities and project-focused manufacturing services.

More Than Two Decades of Stone Industry Experience

STOOANCE's manufacturing experience began in 2004 with granite processing. Over the following years, the business expanded into marble supply, natural stone slab distribution, custom fabrication, and international project procurement.

Today, its manufacturing operations comprise three specialized production bases covering approximately 40,000 square meters, with a combined annual production capacity of approximately 2.6 million square meters.

These facilities include a marble slab production operation, a stone fabrication factory, and a dedicated countertop manufacturing facility.

The company's integrated production structure supports a range of customer requirements, from bulk slab purchasing to precision-fabricated architectural components.

Its manufacturing capabilities include bridge cutting, waterjet cutting, CNC processing, surface finishing, profiling, and custom dimensional fabrication.

Global Stone Sourcing and Diverse Material Selection

Natural stone remains a significant material choice in architecture and interior design because of its distinctive colors, textures, and geological characteristics. However, international buyers often face challenges involving material availability, color consistency, fabrication requirements, and shipment coordination.

STOOANCE addresses these procurement challenges through a material sourcing network that includes suppliers and resource partners in China, Turkey, Italy, and Brazil.

The company's stone portfolio includes natural marble, granite, quartzite, travertine, onyx, and limestone, alongside selected engineered stone products.









Available products range from large-format slabs and tiles to kitchen countertops, bathroom vanity tops, staircases, wall cladding, flooring, decorative stone mosaics, and customized architectural elements.

By combining multiple material categories with fabrication services, STOOANCE enables buyers to coordinate different stone requirements through a single manufacturing and supply partner.

Material selection is based on project specifications, application requirements, available stone batches, design preferences, and procurement budgets.

Custom Stone Fabrication for Architectural Projects

Beyond supplying standard stone products, STOOANCE provides customized fabrication services for residential, hospitality, commercial, and architectural developments.

Stone components can be manufactured according to approved technical drawings, dimensional specifications, surface finishes, and installation requirements.









For projects involving natural marble and other veined materials, the company also supports bookmatching, vein-direction coordination, dry laying, and individual component numbering.

These procedures are especially relevant to large wall installations, hotel interiors, luxury villas, and projects where visual continuity between adjacent stone components is important.

Quality inspection procedures address material appearance, dimensions, thickness, surface finishing, edge profiles, and order quantities.









The company also coordinates protective export packaging, piece identification, shipment documentation, and international logistics arrangements.

This project-oriented approach is intended to help overseas buyers manage procurement complexity while maintaining consistency between approved materials and finished stone components.

Supporting Stone Projects Across International Markets

STOOANCE reports supplying stone products and supporting project requirements in more than 100 countries and regions.

Its international customer base includes stone distributors, construction contractors, fabrication businesses, developers, and project procurement teams across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific region.

The company's published project experience includes the supply of approximately 18,700 square meters of White Wooden Marble and Palissandro Marble for a luxury hotel project in Dubai in 2021.

Other examples include approximately 2,000 square meters of travertine and onyx for a Bali villa project in 2020 and approximately 6,500 square meters of limestone and marble for a luxury villa project in Indonesia in 2024.

These projects illustrate the different material, volume, and fabrication requirements involved in international architectural stone procurement.

For overseas buyers, access to production information and material confirmation is an important part of managing orders from a distance.

STOOANCE supports remote slab selection through photographs, video communication, material confirmation procedures, and production documentation.

The company also provides an online 360-degree virtual factory tour, allowing prospective customers to explore selected stone processing areas, block storage facilities, and slab displays without traveling to China.

Building Long-Term International Stone Supply Relationships

As architectural projects increasingly involve multiple materials, customized components, and internationally coordinated deliveries, stone manufacturers are expected to provide more than product availability alone.

STOOANCE's business model emphasizes coordination throughout the supply process, including material selection, technical confirmation, manufacturing, quality inspection, protective packaging, and export arrangements.









With its established manufacturing operations and international supply experience, the company continues to serve global buyers seeking natural stone materials and custom fabrication support for wholesale and construction projects.

Additional information about its natural stone products and manufacturing capabilities is available through the company's official website.

About STOOANCE

STOOANCE is a natural stone manufacturer and global project supply partner based in Shuitou, Fujian, China. With industry experience dating back to 2004, the company specializes in natural stone sourcing, slab processing, precision fabrication, countertop manufacturing, and international project supply.

Operating three specialized production bases with a combined area of approximately 40,000 square meters, STOOANCE serves importers, wholesalers, fabricators, contractors, developers, and architectural professionals worldwide.

The company's product portfolio includes marble, granite, quartzite, travertine, onyx, limestone, and custom-fabricated stone products.

Company Profile:

Virtual Factory Tour:

CONTACT: Ma Yolin,... Phone: +86 158 1874 2796