Microsoft Admits Fixes Not 'Working As Expected' As Mega Outage Hits Millions

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) US-based technology giant Microsoft on Friday admitted that its fixes are not "working as expected" as a mega outage hit millions of users across Microsoft 365 services globally.

In a statement on X, the company said it had monitored the status of the changes applied to improve serviceability and confirmed they were not taking effect as expected.

"We're identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances," Microsoft said.

According to Microsoft, users may be unable to connect to multiple Microsoft 365 services with features interacting with Exchange Online and email services impacted.

Exchange Online users may be unable to access their mailbox using Outlook on the web, Outlook desktop, Exchange ActiveSync or REST-based connections, and email delivery may be delayed, according to the company.

The Microsoft 365 admin center pages also may fail to load, while Microsoft 365 apps users may be unable to view recently used files.

Similarly, Microsoft Copilot 365 users may be unable to load Copilot Chat or receive responses and Copilot experiences may be unable to access work data such as email, calendar and files.

Microsoft Teams' core functionality, including joining calls, meetings, group chats and channel messages, was largely not impacted, the company said.

But calendar-related failures, creation of Live or Virtual events, Copilot responses and contact syncing were affected, it added.

Other impacted services include Microsoft Defender for Office 365 and Defender XDR, Microsoft Fabric, Microsoft Graph, Microsoft Intune, Microsoft Planner, Microsoft Purview, Microsoft To Do, Power BI, SharePoint Online, Universal Print and Windows 365.

"As part of our investigation into the sustained traffic management imbalances, we're reviewing traffic flows and affected infrastructure to identify opportunities to optimise routing. This includes verifying the reasons for service failures so we can develop specific actions to improve stability," Microsoft said in its status update.