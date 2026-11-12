Bengal Man Arrested In Delhi In Anjali Sau Death Case

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Nov 13 (IANS) West Bengal Police have arrested the boyfriend of 26-year-old Anjali Sau from Baranagar in North 24 Parganas, outside a railway station in Delhi, in connection with the murder of Sau, state police informed on Friday morning.

Police sources said the arrested youth is named Dharambir. He was reportedly arrested outside Delhi's Anand Vihar railway station. He has been identified as the main accused in the incident. The operation to arrest Dharambir was led by a sub-inspector of Baranagar police station.

Barrackpore Police Commissariat's Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Kuntal Banerjee said the accused is being brought from Delhi on Friday, and more details will be revealed after getting information from the arrested accused.

Sau's body was recovered on the night of November 10, from the residential flat of a five-storey housing cooperative on the night of November 10.

The body was recovered in a lying position. There were also injury marks. The cause of death was a mystery. It is learnt that the deceased's sister and brother-in-law had been living in that flat for the last four years.

The brother-in-law is now a resident of Sreerampore in Hooghly district, and Sau used to live in that flat in Baranagar from time to time. Her own house is in the nearby Dunlop area. Her brother-in-law also used to visit the flat from time to time. On Monday, the flat owner, i.e., Sau's brother-in-law, left the flat key with a neighbour.

On November 10, in the afternoon, Sau entered the flat after taking the key from the neighbour.

A couple of relatives of the deceased woman told police about their suspicion that her boyfriend might be involved in the mysterious death. He had been absconding since the body was recovered.

Based on the location of the mobile tower and information from confidential sources, the investigators came to know that Dharambir had fled from Kolkata to Delhi. A special team of the police reached Delhi. Finally, the police were able to arrest Dharambir on the premises of Anand Vihar station in Delhi. The police suspect that Dharambir was visiting the young woman's flat because of his previous acquaintance.

Investigators are investigating the exact reason for this brutal murder. They are trying to find out whether it was a personal grudge or some other mystery hidden behind it.