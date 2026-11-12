Shruti Haasan On Cosmetic Enhancements: Don't See The Point Of Lying About It

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Nov 13 (IANS) Actor Shruti Haasan got candid about cosmetic procedures and her personal journey with alcohol. She shared her perspective on cosmetic enhancements, emphasising that she sees no reason to lie about such choices, while also making it clear that she does not wish to promote them.

Shruti spoke about cosmetic procedures and her personal journey with alcohol during her appearance on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi's show Double Date. Having grown up in the public eye, she believes it would be silly to deny something that people can clearly notice.

Sharing her thoughts, the actress, who is the daughter of Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur, said, "I speak very carefully about these things, but I have grown up in front of people and it is silly to lie about it. I am not judging anyone, but some people say, 'I was born like this.' But you were not like this three weeks before! Like, whatever!" she added with a laugh.

She further clarified that while everyone has the right to make their own choices, she does not understand the need to hide them.

"Sab ki marzi, khud ki marzi. I don't see the point of lying about it. But also, I don't want to be a promoter of it," she added.

The conversation also touched upon a more personal aspect of Shruti's life as she opened up about her relationship with alcohol.

She revealed that she had been sober for eight years, during which she did not consume even a drop of alcohol, before eventually returning to drinking.

Speaking about it, Shruti said, "I always said openly that it's not good for me! I am super careful with it now. I am in a journey of managing it."

Shruti will next be seen in Aakasamlo Oka Tara, a science fiction comedy drama film directed by Pavan Sadineni. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan and Satvika Veeravalli in the lead roles.