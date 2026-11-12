Mimi Chakraborty: Wedding Invite Features Fur Babies, Actress Set To Marry In December!

Mimi Chakraborty's Wedding Invitation Offers Glimpse Into Celebrations

Wedding preparations are officially underway for actor Mimi Chakraborty, and her wedding invitation has already caught attention for its adorable personal touches. Featuring illustrated versions of the actress alongside her beloved fur babies Chikoo Jr, Max and Jadu, the invite offers a heartwarming glimpse into the celebrations ahead. Rather than opting for an entirely conventional design, Mimi's invitation reflects her affection for her pets, making it particularly special for fans who have followed her bond with them.

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December Wedding In Jalpaiguri, Reception Planned In Kolkata

Mimi is set to marry Siddhartha Dutta in December, with the wedding festivities taking place in her hometown of Jalpaiguri. The celebrations will subsequently move to Kolkata, where the couple is expected to host a reception for friends, family and well-wishers. While further details about the ceremonies remain awaited, the wedding has already generated considerable excitement among admirers of the Bengali actor.

Is Mimi Chakraborty Going To Be The Next Sabyasachi Bride?

Adding to the wedding buzz, Mimi was recently spotted outside the Sabyasachi store, sparking speculation about her bridal wardrobe. The sighting has naturally fuelled curiosity over whether the actor will choose an ensemble from the celebrated designer for her big day. Although an official confirmation about her wedding attire is yet to emerge, the possibility has certainly got fashion enthusiasts talking. With December approaching, fans are eagerly waiting for more glimpses into Mimi's wedding celebrations.