Why Did NVDA, ALT, PLUG Stocks Plunge To 52-Week Lows Today?



NVDA stock declined more than 4% on Thursday as CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from the company.

ALT stock plunged more than 16% after its wider-than-expected third-quarter loss weighed on its shares. PLUG stock fell nearly 9% amid continued pressure from its weak Q3 earnings, asset sale delays, and ongoing cash burn.

Shares of Nvidia Corp. (NVDA), Altimmune Inc. (ALT) and Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) plunged to 52-week lows on Thursday amid leadership turmoil, Wall Street caution and weak earnings.

NVDA stock declined more than 4% on Thursday as CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his position at the company amid reports of extramarital affairs.

ALT stock plunged more than 16% after its wider-than-expected third-quarter loss weighed on its shares.

PLUG stock fell nearly 9% amid continued pressure from its weak Q3 earnings, asset sale delays, and ongoing cash burn concerns.

Nvidia Slumps On Leadership Upheaval

Shares of NVDA fell to a 52-week low of $148.80 on Thursday, with the stock extending to a weekly decline of nearly 11% as Huang exited the company amid infidelity scandals.

The chipmaker's chief financial officer, Colette Kress, has stepped in as interim CEO as the board continues to search for a full-time replacement, both internally and externally.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around NVDA stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. NVDA shares have lost more than 10% of their value in 2026.

Altimmune Weighed Down By Company Losses

ALT stock tumbled to a 52-week low of $1.60 on Thursday after posting disappointing third-quarter earnings results.

The company posted a loss of $0.15 per share, wider than Wall Street expectations. The company reported zero revenue.

The miss comes amid the company's move of its lead asset, pemvidutide, into a global Phase 3 trial. Development spending rose sharply to support late-stage clinical trials, which weighed on its balance sheet.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around ALT stock was 'extremely bullish' at the time of writing. Shares of the company have plummeted 55% in 2026.

Plug Power Slumps On Weak Financials

PLUG stock declined to a 52-week low of $1.22 on Thursday amid the quality of its Q3 earnings. The company's $0.07 earnings per share were largely driven by $192 million in non-cash accounting gains rather than operating performance.

Despite a 13% year-over-year revenue increase to $200.6 million, the company continues to struggle with negative gross margins and significant cash burn.

Broader macroeconomic weakness, including inflation concerns and hawkish Fed signals, has added to the selling pressure.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around PLUG stock was 'bullish.' Shares of the company have lost 37% of their value in 2026.

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