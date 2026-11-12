MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Nanjing,China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As cross-border e-commerce moves deeper into brand building, independent websites are becoming a new growth engine for Chinese exporters. In the fourth quarter of 2026, Nanjing Focus Leadong Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd (“Leadong”) announced a full upgrade of its independent site system and released its Leadong line of AI applications for independent sites. The release brings together the AI features the company shipped in the first three quarters of 2026 and adds a batch of new ones, all organized around four core jobs: finding customers, converting sales, running social media and growing search visibility. Together they form one complete AI growth system for a foreign-trade company's own site.

Leadong brings more than 30 years of internet services experience and has served over 10,000 companies. Around brand-marketing independent sites, it has built an end-to-end offer that covers site building, SEO, advertising, AI digital solutions and social media marketing. The upgrade is meant to help clients reach overseas audiences faster, handle inquiries, manage customer relationships and lift conversion more efficiently. A site moves up from a marketing website to an AI growth website, which gives Made-in-China brands a better shot on the world stage.

1. AI-Driven Brand Marketing Sites: The Foundation for Going Global

Over the past few years, more foreign-trade companies have set up independent sites. What has not kept up is the way most export sites are run. Traditional practices no longer match how overseas buyers look for suppliers in the AI era, and buyers now expect faster pages, deeper product knowledge and social accounts that post often enough to matter.

Leadong's brand-marketing sites rest on three advantages: the company keeps control of the platform, it owns the data, and the site is built to carry the brand. The company's focus is“website building plus smart operation.” On a self-developed SaaS cloud platform, it builds a digital front door that presents the brand and converts marketing traffic in one place, with 3D virtual showrooms, responsive web design, 130 languages and servers deployed around the world behind it. That helps a company work around geographic and language barriers and reach buyers in global markets.

With this update, Leadong's AI features now cover the whole workflow: AI to find customers, AI to analyze site visitors, AI SEO, AI customer service, AI content production and AI social media operations. Work that used to take several people can be handled faster with AI. An exporter ends up with one website that keeps prospecting on its own, and one team that grows more efficiently.









2. The SEO and GEO Growth Engine: Google Rankings and AI Recommendations Now Run in Parallel

Companies used to do SEO for a single reason: to rank higher on Google. Search behavior has shifted a lot overseas since then. More buyers now put the question directly to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Google AI and Gemini. Which Chinese supplier really knows this category? Which factory can be trusted? Which brand is worth a meeting? Competition is no longer only about who ranks higher. It is about who gets recommended.

The AI-SEO and GEO growth engine is built for that shift. On top of standard SEO, it adds GEO (Generative Engine Optimization), so a company can improve its position in Google results, in AI recommendations, in industry Q&A and in organic overseas traffic at the same time. The system covers keyword discovery, rank tracking, AI search visibility monitoring, competitor analysis, content growth suggestions and optimization of AI answers.

A company learns what buyers are searching for, what competitors are building around, which content AI tools are recommending and which pages turn into inquiries. The contest is no longer about optimizing one website. It is about holding the entry points where global buyers find suppliers in the AI era.









3. AI-LeadFinder: From Hunting a Needle in a Haystack to Finding the Right Buyer

For many exporters the difficulty is not selling. It is not knowing where the buyers are. The old approach leans on manual Google searches, business cards traded at trade shows, customs data filters and cold messages on social platforms. It is slow, and much of the effort lands on prospects who were never going to order.

AI-LeadFinder, the upgraded version of Visitor Radar, analyzes a company's business, products and target markets, then builds an ICP (ideal customer profile) automatically, so prospects can be found with far more precision. It pulls together customs data, trade show data, company website data, map data and on-site visitor behavior, and applies AI to weigh purchase intent, industry fit and conversion potential.

Next to manual searching, AI-LeadFinder works more like an overseas sales assistant on staff. It screens high-intent prospects quickly, recognizes the companies behind website visits and digs out key contacts. Even when a visitor never leaves a message, the company can still learn who came by. Prospecting moves from waiting for inquiries to actively finding buyers who have a need, and for a sales team that means fewer dead-end calls, better-timed outreach and a higher conversion rate.









4. The 5S Value System for the AI Era: Rebuilding Digital Brand Operations

AI has changed how exporters find customers, and this round of updates follows that shift. Leadong developed and put into practice a new version of its“5S Value System,” built around the long-term value of a brand-marketing independent site. It strengthens a company's digital operations across five dimensions.

Storytelling: Brand identity is managed as one coordinated system through personalized, scenario-based page frameworks, with visuals and wording working together to build recognition and emotional pull with the target audience.

Service: Site operations are planned around each business, combining multilingual support, SEO, user experience work, social media marketing and advertising, so that traffic comes from more sources and arrives more efficiently.

Sales: Technology is folded into customer acquisition. Digital, proactive marketing tools move opportunities toward a decision and speed up revenue growth.

Smart: Data and AI work together to surface what prospects need, keep more customers and hold onto first-party data, which extends the value a site keeps delivering.

Sustainability: A secure, stable platform gives a company a digital operations space of its own, with room for steady, healthy growth that can scale.

5. About Leadong

Nanjing Focus Leadong Cloud Computing Technology Co., Ltd. was formed through the overall reform of the Leadong Business Division of Focus Technology Co., Ltd. (Stock Code: 002315) and is a key part of the foreign trade chain of Made-in-China.com. It carries on Focus Technology's internet services heritage and its more than 30 years of internet service experience. Leadong focuses on helping foreign-trade enterprises build and promote brand-marketing independent sites and on moving their digital marketing forward. To date it has served more than 10,000 companies and has helped domestic cross-border exporters promote their independent site brands overseas through cloud marketing.

Leadong's service capability rests on a solid technical base. The company holds more than 50 intellectual property rights and software copyrights and is a National High-tech Enterprise, a Science & Technology Enterprise, a Jiangsu Gazelle Enterprise and a Google Partner. It is headquartered in Nanjing and runs local service teams in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, Shandong and Guangdong, among other regions. Its operations and technical specialists visit client companies, review what their sites need, advise on operating strategy and give SEO guidance in person, so that in-house teams can build operating capability of their own.

For more than three decades, Focus Leadong has served Chinese export companies across 29 industries, including manufacturing and processing machinery, industrial equipment and components, hardware and tools, instruments and meters, packaging and printing, construction and decoration, lighting, furniture, security and protection, auto and motorcycle parts, transportation, services, sporting goods, apparel and accessories, arts and crafts, bags and cases, textiles, toys, light industry and daily goods, agriculture and food, computer products, consumer electronics, electrical and electronics, health and medical care, office supplies, chemicals, and metallurgy, minerals and energy. The company holds to the values of integrity and reliability. By gathering a wide range of foreign trade opportunities, its independent sites have put Made-in-China on the world stage and helped more overseas buyers find the products they need.

Leadong looks forward to building the future with more export companies. Companies interested in working together are welcome to get in touch.

CONTACT: Wang Callie,...