Snowfall In Higher Reaches Closes Mountain Passes In J&K Breaks Long Dry Spell

MENAFN - IANS) Srinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday closed mountain passes as rain and snow broke the long dry spell.

A pristine white blanket covered the ski resort of Gulmarg and the tourist resort of Sonamarg, bringing thrill to tourists visiting these places.

Fresh snowfall has closed mountain passes leading outside the Valley, as the Srinagar-Leh highway, Pir Ki Gali on the Mughal Road, Sinthan Pass leading to Kishtwar district, Razdan Pass leading to Gurez border town and Sadhna Top leading to Tangdhar and Karnah also became snowbound and unfit for travel.

Rains have lashed the Valley in the last 24 hours, and the Meteorological Department has forecast inclement weather till this afternoon.

An advisory from the weather department said farmers must safely store the harvested crop. Moderate to heavy snowfall in higher reaches may disrupt traffic over mountain passes and hilly roads. Travellers, transporters and tourists have been advised to follow the State Traffic Department's weather advisories.

A significant fall of 6 to 8 degrees Celsius has been forecast for the day.

The current precipitation is expected to result in better water storage and flow in various springs, wells, lakes and other water bodies in the Valley.

Perennial springs, which are the source of different drinking water schemes of the Public Health Department (PHE), had been flowing at very low levels since last month.

Migratory bird reserves like the Hokarsar, Mirgund, Hygam, Chatlam and Shallabugh had also been facing water shortages, forcing thousands of avian visitors to huddle close to each other. The present rain and snowfall spell has come in handy for the migratory birds as well, since their homing space will increase significantly.

Locals are wearing traditional dresses like the tweed overgarment called the 'Pheran', and have also taken out the special firpeot, Kangri' to escape the bitter cold.