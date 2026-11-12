Attempted Attack On Maha Minister Sanjay Shirsat's Residence In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 3 Arrested

MENAFN - IANS) Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Nov 13 (IANS) An attempted attack took place late Thursday night outside the residence of Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat in the Golwadi area. Three intoxicated youths allegedly created a ruckus, smashed liquor bottles, and hurled them towards the bungalow after being confronted by security personnel.

Satara Police have arrested all three suspects and launched a thorough interrogation, with the process of registering a formal FIR continuing late into the night.

The incident was explained in detail by Minister Shirsat himself in a video released around midnight. According to Minister Shirsat, the incident occurred between 10:30 p.m. and 11:00 p.m. Three youths, who appeared to be heavily intoxicated, were creating a disturbance near the bungalow. When security personnel intervened, the youths allegedly threw bottles towards the house.

Minister Shirsat stated that the entire episode was captured on CCTV. According to him, the youths initially fell off their vehicle, left the spot, and then returned to the main gate. When his guards tried to stop them, the suspects allegedly boasted that they had "several OSDs (Officers on Special Duty) in their pockets" and claimed no one could touch them, showing disregard for both police and bodyguards.

While initial reports suggested two security guards were injured, Minister Shirsat later clarified that no police personnel were seriously harmed, though one of his party workers sustained a nail scratch during the scuffle and was sent for medical treatment. This is the second such security scare at the minister's residence; previously, a youth had managed to reach his house carrying a knife.

Following the incident, Minister Shirsat expressed strong dissatisfaction with the local police department and questioned the state of law and order in the city. He alleged that when he tried to call the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police Commissioner (CP) immediately after the incident, the Commissioner's phone was switched off. He praised the Maharashtra Director General of Police (DGP) for answering his call at midnight and assuring an inquiry, while criticising local DCPs and ACPs for not visiting the spot.

Accusing the local police of failing to curb broad-daylight murders and illegal drug sales in the city, Minister Shirsat demanded the immediate transfer of the Police Commissioner, stating that the official's tenure is complete. "Leave me aside; if the house of a Guardian Minister is being attacked like this, what about the safety of ordinary citizens?" he asked, adding that he will formally lodge a complaint regarding the police administration with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Minister Shirsat is scheduled to hold a press conference to provide further details regarding the attack and the functioning of the local police force.