BJP Chief Nitin Nabin Takes Holy Dip In Ganga On First Day Of Chhath Puja

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, Nov 13 (IANS) BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday performed rituals to mark the beginning of Chhath Puja. He took a holy dip in the Ganga here along with his family and offered prayers.

Speaking to IANS, Nabin said, "The beginning of this festival itself holds special significance. Chhath is a festival of public faith, and its observance evokes deep devotion among people across Bihar and the country who follow Hindu traditions. Chhath songs remind us of generations of our families, recalling how our grandmothers and ancestors observed the festival. I believe such a strong sense of family bonding is rarely seen in any other form of worship."

The four-day Chhath Puja festival began on Friday with the traditional ritual of 'Nahay Khay', marking the commencement of one of the most sacred Hindu festivals dedicated to the worship of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

The first day is observed with rituals centred on cleanliness, purity and devotion. Devotees wake up early, take a holy bath in rivers, ponds or at home, sometimes mixing Ganga water with bathing water, and thoroughly clean their homes and kitchens before beginning the festivities.

A special satvik meal is prepared on this occasion, with devotees traditionally consuming boiled rice, chana dal and kaddu (bottle gourd or pumpkin) curry. Particular attention is paid to cleanliness and purity while preparing food, as it marks the beginning of the strict religious observances associated with the festival.

Chhath Puja, which has its roots in Bihar, Jharkhand and eastern Uttar Pradesh, is now celebrated with immense devotion across several parts of the country. The festival is observed after Diwali and Bhai Dooj and holds special significance for families seeking the blessings of the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya.

This year, the celebrations will continue from Friday to November 16, with four major rituals marking each day: 'Nahay Khay', 'Kharna', 'Sandhya Arghya' and 'Usha Arghya'. The main worship is performed on the sixth day of the bright fortnight of the Hindu month of Kartik, when devotees offer prayers to the setting and rising Sun.

Chhath Puja is also known by several names, including Surya Shashthi, Chhath, Chhathi, Chhath Parv, Dala Puja and Dala Chhath. It is particularly associated with the well-being of children, the longevity of family members and the prosperity of households.

During the four-day observance, devotees, particularly women, undertake a rigorous fast and follow prescribed rituals with unwavering faith. They pray for the long life, good health and bright future of their children, while seeking happiness, peace and prosperity for their families.

According to religious beliefs, worshipping the Sun God during the month of Kartik brings health, happiness and success. The festival also holds a special place in Hindu tradition because of its association with Shashthi Tithi, which is believed to bring blessings for children's longevity and well-being.

The most distinctive feature of Chhath Puja is the offering of Arghya to the Sun, first at sunset and then at sunrise. Through these rituals, devotees express gratitude to the Sun God, regarded as the source of life and energy, and seek divine blessings for their families.