Jensen Huang's Third Affair With Nvidia Employee Emerges After Exit What We Know So Far

Nvidia co-founder and former CEO Jensen Huang is facing fresh scrutiny after reports of another alleged extramarital relationship with an employee emerged, adding a new twist to the controversy surrounding his personal life and departure from the world's leading artificial intelligence chipmaker.

According to a Reuters report, Huang had an intimate relationship with a second Nvidia employee, citing two people familiar with the matter. The latest revelation follows reports of two other relationships involving Alice Huang, a business executive suspected by US intelligence officials of having links to Chinese intelligence, and Kimberly Powell, Nvidia's vice president of healthcare.

Reuters has not identified the second employee. Attempts to contact the woman were unsuccessful. Nvidia declined to comment, while Huang, Powell and a representative for the company's board did not respond to requests for comment.

The latest development brings renewed attention to the allegations that have triggered a major controversy around the technology billionaire. His reported relationship with Alice Huang had already raised concerns about a possible foreign intelligence operation targeting one of the most influential figures in the global AI industry.

Also Read:Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy: 5 Explosive Global Espionage Cases Involving Alleged Chinese Honey Traps

US intelligence officials reportedly suspected Alice Huang of working with Chinese intelligence to obtain information and potentially influence Nvidia's advanced chip sales to China. However, the allegations have not been independently established as fact.

Huang had earlier acknowledged being unfaithful to his wife in a message to Nvidia employees dated November 8. Although he did not identify the woman involved, his statement came amid reports about his relationship with Alice Huang.

In his message, Huang apologised to his family and colleagues, writing: "I was unfaithful to my wife. My actions hurt her and our children. There is no excuse for what I did. I am deeply sorry."

He also accepted responsibility for his actions and the consequences, adding that he had fallen short of his responsibilities towards the company, its employees, board members and shareholders.

The controversy prompted Nvidia's board to initiate an independent investigation, supported by external legal counsel, into reports that its chief executive had been targeted by a foreign intelligence operation. The company had maintained that it had no reason to believe its secrets or national security had been compromised.

The allegations have also attracted political and investor attention in the United States, given Nvidia's crucial position in the global AI race and the sensitivity surrounding advanced semiconductor exports to China.

The emergence of another alleged relationship adds to the mounting questions surrounding Huang's personal conduct, corporate leadership and the circumstances surrounding his exit. Nvidia has not publicly confirmed the latest relationship allegation, and the identities and circumstances involved remain unverified.

Also Read: Who Is Kimberly Powell? Nvidia VP's Alleged Affair Amid Jensen Huang-Alice Huang Controversy