State Budget Posts QR22.8 Billion Deficit In Q3 2026

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Ministry of Finance announced Thursday that the state general budget registered a deficit of QR22.8 billion during the third quarter of 2026.

In a statement on its official X account, the ministry indicated that total revenues during the third quarter of 2026 reached around QR17.1 billion, while total expenditures reached about QR39.9 billion.

The Ministry of Finance added that oil revenues accounted for QR10.748 billion, while non-oil revenues contributed QR 6.327 billion.

The ministry said that expenditures were distributed as follows: QR16.856 billion for salaries and wages, QR 15.437 billion for current expenditures, while major capital expenditures reached QR6.878 billion, and minor capital expenditures reached QR706 million.

The state general budget had previously recorded a deficit of QR21.2 billion during the second quarter of 2026.