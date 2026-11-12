In A First, HBKU Hosts ASIL Conference On Int'l Legal Order

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Making its Middle East debut, the Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL) Intersessional Conference hosted by Hamad Bin Khalifa University ( HBKU) took place at Mandarin Oriental, Doha yesterday.

The two-day conference, under the theme“Is a New Normative International Legal Order in the Making? The Asian Perspective”, brought together legal luminaries from around the world to discuss some of the current and pressing topics.

Welcoming the gathering, conference chair and faculty member at HBKU College of Law, Dr Khalid Mubarak al-Kuwari, said the world is undergoing profound strategic, economic, social, and technological change.

“Positioned at the crossroads of multiple regions, Asia plays an increasingly influential role in shaping the international legal order. In this context, AsianSIL advances the rule of law, inclusive dialogue and research addressing pressing global challenges, including environmental governance, humanitarian law, international economic law and AI governance,” said Dr al-Kuwari, who is also the vice president (West Asia) and a member of the Executive Committee of the AsianSIL.

Speaking at the opening session, Dr Borhan Uddin Khan, president of the AsianSIL, professor, Department of Law, University of Dhaka, noted:“The international legal order established in the aftermath of World War II is facing serious challenges. Armed conflicts, geopolitical rivalries, economic fragmentation, technological disruption, climate change, and humanitarian catastrophes are testing the resilience and legitimacy of international institutions and legal norms.”

He exhorted everyone to use the occasion to listen carefully, question constructively, exchange ideas generously and explore new possibilities for international law.

According to Prof Surya P Subedi, School of Law, University of Leeds, Founding Figure of AsianSIL, the challenge facing the international community is to preserve the fundamental values that have underpinned international law since 1945 while adapting its institutions and norms to contemporary realities.

“The sacredness of international law extends beyond mere regulation of inter-state relations. It facilitates trade and investment, protection of human rights, promotes environmental stewardship, governs the use of shared resources, and provides legal responses to global challenges that no institution can address alone,” explained Prof Subedi.

“Issues such as climate change, cyber security, transnational crime, international terrorism, public health emergencies, migration, and regulation of emerging technologies all require collective action grounded in international law. Peace remains the central objective of the international legal system' he underlined.

HBKU provost Dr Prabhat Hajela said the Asian Society of International Law brings together scholars and practitioners from across the region to promote the study, teaching, and development of international law.

He stated:“It provides a platform for Asian perspectives and experiences to be part of the vibrant international conversation. Through its conversations, conferences, publications, and academic exchanges, it helps build connections and encourages a better understanding of the role of international law in addressing global challenges.”

“This work is particularly important at a time when respect for international law and international institutions is being tested in many parts of the world. We need thoughtful scholarship, open discussions, and greater engagement across countries and legal traditions,” he added.

Dr Susan L Karamanian, dean of the College of Law, noted that the issues relating to the future of the liberal international order have received considerable attention.

“These discussions have become increasingly urgent as the world grapples with complex global problems alongside pressing regional conflicts and issues that the existing legal order seems ill-equipped to address, let alone solve,” she added.

Asian Society of International Law AsianSIL Hamad Bin Khalifa University HBKU