Letsia Holding Expands From Software Development Into Technology, Education And Investment

Letsia Holding Mohamed Rabie Moawad

UAE-based Letsia Holding advances its international growth strategy across AI, fintech, education, digital infrastructure and investment.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / --

DUBAI, UAE – Letsia Holding continues to diversify its business portfolio across technology, financial services, education, and investment, reflecting its gradual transformation from a software development-focused business into an international holding group with specialized companies and projects across the Middle East and Europe.

The expansion represents a strategic shift toward developing multiple sources of growth while leveraging shared technological expertise, operational capabilities, and business resources across the group's subsidiaries.

Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, Letsia Holding maintains business activities and projects in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Germany, and Austria, with operations spanning several sectors of the digital economy.

Building a Diversified Business Portfolio

The group operates through several specialized companies and brands, including Letsia AI, Letsia Pay, Letsia EDU, Letsia Youth, and Letsia HyperDC, covering software development, artificial intelligence, digital payments, education, entrepreneurship, and digital infrastructure.

Letsia AI focuses on enterprise software development, artificial intelligence applications, cloud services, and digital solutions designed to support businesses and institutions.

Meanwhile, Letsia Pay operates in the financial technology sector, providing digital payment solutions and related services for businesses.

In Saudi Arabia, the group is developing Letsia HyperDC, a digital infrastructure project focused on data center services, cloud computing, and enterprise technology infrastructure.

The project represents an important development in the group's investment direction, extending its activities beyond software applications into the infrastructure supporting digital services.

Education and Entrepreneurship as Strategic Business Areas

Education and professional development have also become part of Letsia Holding's diversified portfolio.

Through Letsia EDU, the group maintains activities in digital education, specialized training, and vocational development.

Among these initiatives is Letsia Berufsakademie Wien, based in Vienna, Austria, which focuses on practical vocational training and preparing participants for professional opportunities.

The group's entrepreneurship activities are supported through Letsia Youth, which develops initiatives designed to help emerging businesses strengthen their capabilities and prepare for future growth.

One of its initiatives, the Letsia Forward Program, brings together entrepreneurs, business experts, and investors through training and business development activities.

Together, these operations reflect a business model connecting technology development, education, entrepreneurship, and investment within a broader corporate structure.

Mohamed Rabie Moawad: Sustainable Growth Requires More Than Expansion

Mohamed Rabie Moawad, Chairman of Letsia Holding, said the group's diversification strategy is centered on developing specialized businesses with sustainable operating models rather than expanding solely through the number of companies under its ownership.

"Transforming a technology services business into a diversified holding group requires more than investment expansion. The real priority is building companies with clear business models, competitive products, and operational structures capable of supporting long-term growth," said Moawad.

He explained that the group's approach emphasizes the development of businesses capable of operating independently while benefiting from shared technological expertise, infrastructure, and operational resources.

According to Moawad, the combination of digital infrastructure, financial technology, and education creates opportunities for collaboration among the group's companies while allowing each business to maintain its own market focus.

Expanding Across International Markets

Letsia Holding's development has been accompanied by a growing presence across international markets, with its business activities structured around the economic and operational requirements of each location.

The UAE serves as the group's headquarters, while its activities in other markets include technology development, digital infrastructure, education, and vocational training.

The group aims to use its international presence to develop products and services that can serve multiple markets while adapting to local business and regulatory requirements.

This approach supports its broader objective of building a portfolio of specialized businesses rather than relying on a single industry or geographic market.

Priorities for the Next Stage of Growth

Looking ahead, Letsia Holding is focusing on strengthening its existing operations, improving collaboration between subsidiaries, and evaluating additional investment opportunities in technology-related sectors.

Its priorities include developing digital products, expanding infrastructure services, strengthening educational activities, and exploring business and investment opportunities across regional and international markets.

Moawad emphasized that the group's future development will be measured by the operational performance and long-term value of its businesses.

"We do not measure the group's progress by the number of companies it owns, but by the value of the businesses we build and their ability to remain competitive. Our objective is to develop an investment group built around real companies, tangible products, and sustainable growth across multiple markets," he said.

The group's continued diversification marks a new stage in its development, as Letsia Holding advances from its technology services origins toward a broader international business portfolio encompassing technology, education, financial services, and digital infrastructure.

About Letsia Holding

Letsia Holding is a UAE-headquartered holding group with business activities spanning technology, financial technology, education, entrepreneurship, investment, and digital infrastructure. Through its specialized companies and projects, the group develops products and services for businesses and institutions across markets in the Middle East and Europe.

Reena Malhota

Letsia

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Letsia Holding Expands from Software Development into Technology, Education and Investment News Provided By Letsia November 12, 2026, 13:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies, Technology



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