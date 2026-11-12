AMPP Names 20272029 Board Directors And 2027 Vice Chair

Sam Conner

2027 AMPP Board Directors

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

Incoming leaders from across industries and regions will begin their terms on January 1, 2027.

- Alan ThomasHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Association for Materials Protection and Performance (AMPP), the leading global nonprofit representing corrosion and coatings professionals and industry, has announced its 2027–2029 Board of Directors slate and 2027 Vice Chair.Sam Conner of AECOM in Pittsburgh, Penn., will serve as 2027 Vice Chair, 2028 Chair and 2029 Immediate Past Chair.The newly elected 2027–2029 directors are:.Khlefa Esaklul, Occidental Oil and Gas Corporation - Houston, Texas, USA.Aida Garrity, Garrity Materials & Corrosion Consulting, LLC - Sarasota, Florida, USA.Ricardo Soares, MONTACO, S.A. - Porto, Portugal.Yousef Aldossary, Aramco - Dhahran, Saudi Arabia.Thu Addis, DNV - Dublin, Ohio, USA“These leaders bring perspectives from across industries and regions that will help guide AMPP as we serve our members and the broader materials protection community,” said AMPP CEO Alan Thomas.“We appreciate their commitment to the association and look forward to working together to support the professionals who protect and extend the life of critical assets.”The AMPP Board of Directors provides strategic guidance and governance oversight, working with executive leadership to support the association's mission and serve its members worldwide.“Serving on the AMPP Board is an opportunity to help shape the future of our profession and strengthen the community behind it,” said Kimberly-Joy Harris, Ph.D., Chair of the AMPP Board of Directors.“I'm grateful to each of our officers and directors for their willingness to serve and contribute their time and perspectives to AMPP.”Laura Cardenas, who serves as AMPP's 2026 Vice Chair, will become Chair in 2027 and work alongside Conner and the incoming directors.“AMPP's strength comes from the people who share their time, knowledge and help others in the profession,” Cardenas said.“Together with our fellow board members, we have an opportunity to listen to the needs of our global community and help guide the association's work on their behalf.”The newly elected leaders will begin their terms on January 1, 2027.For a complete list of the AMPP Board of Directors, visit .

Jennifer Kramer

AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance

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AMPP Names 2027–2029 Board Directors and 2027 Vice Chair News Provided By AMPP: Association for Materials Protection and Performance November 12, 2026, 14:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Manufacturing, Shipping, Storage & Logistics



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