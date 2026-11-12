Defense Stocks Wrap Up November 12, 2026

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) ), a top rated investment site for retail Investors following AI anddefense stocks, reports on defense/aerospace stocks trading on for Thursday November 12th.

Leading aerospace and defense stocks closed down on November 12, 2026, with modest declines across the sector as investors got hit hard in the tech sector and the damage spilled over.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE: NOC ) closed down at 549.22 -1.74 (-0.32%), with a day's range of 543.86 - 557.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT ) ended trading at $604.09 -5.96 (-0.98%) on volume of just over 744,000 shares.

VisionWave Holdings, Inc (Nasdaq:VWAV ), a technology company focused on advanced defense and autonomous systems today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ("LOI") with EUROPOSTACHSERVICE LLC, a Ukrainian limited liability company engaged in the development and integration of unmanned aerial systems, and Metal Machinery Components Trading - FZCO ("MMC"), a Dubai free zone company that holds 51% of EPSERVICE, regarding the proposed acquisition by VisionWave of MMC's 51% participatory interest in the charter capital of EPSERVICE.

If completed, the proposed transaction would give VisionWave a majority equity interest in a Ukrainian company developing integrated unmanned aerial vehicles, carrier-based drone systems and related control and communications technologies. EPSERVICE's technology would remain owned by EPSERVICE and located in Ukraine, and any transfer of controlled technology to VisionWave or outside Ukraine would require authorization from the State Service of Export Control of Ukraine, which has not been sought or obtained.

Advertisement

The stock closed down with selling pressure from larger than normal volume but showed recovery from its lows as of the close.

Other micro-cap/early-stage defense stocks also faced downward momentum and selling pressure during the session.

Full news

( href="">NYSE: RT ) finished the day at $198.36 -2.93 (-1.46%).

General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD ) closed at $363.09 -4.13 (-1.12%) on volume of 892,601.

Aerospace/space stock Intuitive Machines, Inc. (Nasdaq:LUNR ) broke the trend closing at $13.03 +0.85 (+6.98%).

Intuitive Machines is a next-generation space infrastructure company delivering integrated capabilities that build mission-critical spacecraft and systems, connect networks, and operate space infrastructure across Earth orbit, cislunar space, and deep space.

Today Intuitive Machines announced its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Awarded as a vendor for NASA's $10 billion (+$5 billion option) IDIQ contract in Q4 for its next-generation Commercial Lunar Payload Services 2 (CLPS 2) contract designed to support more capable cargo missions at greater frequency, advancing Artemis and Moon Base infrastructure requirements, including transportation, mobility, power, habitats, and logistics Booked $450 million of new awards and Goonhilly acquired backlog driven primarily by Accelerated Missile Defense Tranche 3 ("AMDT3") constellation, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory EAGLE-VSWIR, and Hartford, two IM 300(TM) series platforms for a National Security Space application Contracted with NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) for FALCON-RADAR in Q4, which is part of the Fleet for the Atmospheric Linking Commercial Observations with NASA, an Earth observation mission that will study clouds and convection from space Accelerated plans for Near Space Network cislunar constellation, Altus-2 through Altus-5 to deploy together in 2028 on a NASA provided launch vehicle Closed Goonhilly Earth Station and COMSAT acquisition to expand our space-to-ground data services network configured to support missions across LEO, MEO, GEO, cislunar, and deep space environments

Achieved record quarterly revenue of $269 million driven by execution across satellite production, lunar delivery, lunar data services, and ground communication networks Converted record revenue to record gross margin of $69 million or 26% driven by increased contribution from our satellite production business, higher volume, and net favorable one-time program adjustments, which also includes EAC and other cost adjustments Reported record quarterly cash from operations of positive $66 million with capital expenditures of $33 million, resulting in positive free cash flow of $33 million Ended Q3 with record backlog of $1.9 billion, an increase of $1.7 billion from year-end 2025 as Intuitive Machines booked record levels of diverse awards throughout the year across civil, commercial, and national security space customers

HighlightsFinancial Highlights

Research more defense stocks at Investorideas free stock directory (Includes space stocks)

on Investorideas. Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions.

More disclaimer info: Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy:>