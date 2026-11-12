MENAFN - JCN NewsWire) Delica D:5 Wins Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2027







TOKYO, November 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Mitsubishi Motors Corporation (hereafter, Mitsubishi Motors) announced that the Delica D:5 all-round minivan has won the Special Award at the RJC Car of the Year for 2027, organized by the Automotive Researchers' and Journalists' Conference of Japan (RJC).

In presenting the award, the selection committee commented:

"The Delica D:5 has established a distinctive presence in the minivan market as an all-round minivan unlike any other. Through the addition of a clean diesel model and a series of improvements, it has won support from a growing range of customers while responding to increasingly diverse needs. Now in its 20th year on the market, the model recorded its highest-ever annual sales. The award recognizes the Delica D:5 for remaining a popular choice among customers through changing times."

Taking its name from "delivery car," the Delica debuted in July 1968 with the launch of its first-generation model. Since then, it has continued to evolve as a reliable vehicle for transporting passengers and cargo to their destinations across a variety of road conditions. The Delica Star Wagon, launched in June 1979, enhanced the Delica's appeal as a passenger wagon, while the model launched in June 1986 established a unique position as an authentic four-wheel-drive van. The Delica Space Gear, launched in May 1994, further advanced comfort and off-road capability.

Carrying on the Delica heritage, the Delica D:5 was launched in January 2007 as an all-round minivan combining "the comfort of a minivan" with "the strength of an SUV." A model powered by a clean diesel engine was added in January 2013, delivering both fuel efficiency and powerful performance. In February 2019, the Delica D:5 received a fully updated design and enhanced preventive safety features, and in January 2026, it adopted the S-AWC all-wheel control technology to deliver excellent handling stability and off-road capability. Over time, the Delica D:5 has evolved in response to changing needs and continues to earn the support of many customers as it enters its 20th year on the market.

About the RJC Car of the Year for 2027

The 36th RJC Car of the Year was determined by votes from RJC's selection committee. Eligible vehicles were domestic models announced in Japan between November 1, 2025, and October 31, 2026. The top six models were selected on October 30, with final voting held on November 11 to determine the RJC Car of the Year for 2027.

Mitsubishi Motors has previously won the RJC Car of the Year award five times(*1), the RJC Technology of the Year award six times(*2), and the Special Award twice(*3). Furthermore, Mitsubishi Motors rally driver Hiroshi Masuoka received the RJC Person of the Year award for 2026.

(*1) Previous winners include the "i" kei-car (award for 2007); the Eclipse Cross, a crossover SUV (award for 2019); the eK Wagon and eK X, height-wagon kei-cars (award for 2020); the eK X EV, an all-electric kei-car (award for 2023); and the Delica Mini, a super height-wagon kei-car (award for 2026).

(*2) Previously recognized technologies include the INVECS (Intelligent & Innovative Vehicle Electronic Control System) automatic transmission technology of the Galant and Eterna (award for 1993); the INVECS-II Sport Mode automatic transmission of the FTO (award for 1995); the GDI (Gasoline Direct Injection) engine of the Galant and Legnum (award for 1997); the PHEV system of the Outlander PHEV (award for 2014); the evolved PHEV and S-AWC systems of the Eclipse Cross (award for 2022); and the electrification technology of the all-electric kei-car used in the eK X EV (award for 2023).

(*3) Previous winners include the Lancer Evolution X (award for 2009) and the Triton (award for 2025).

Source: Mitsubishi MotorsSectors: Automotive