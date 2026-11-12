Qatar International Weightlifting Cup From December 7

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Doha is ready to host the 11th Qatar International Weightlifting Cup, with all preparations completed for the December 7-17 competition, the Organising Committee has confirmed.

The event will bring together male and female weightlifters from around the world and carries added significance as the first open competition on the qualification pathway for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

The competition will provide athletes with an opportunity to begin their Olympic qualification campaigns, adding to the importance of the 11th edition.

The Organising Committee said technical, organisational and logistical arrangements had been completed in coordination with the relevant authorities to ensure the championship meets internationally recognised standards.

Preparations have covered the competition venues and facilities, with particular attention given to security and safety measures for athletes, technical and administrative staff and participating delegations.

The committee also confirmed that arrangements were in place to facilitate the arrival of teams through Hamad International Airport and the country's land border crossings. Assistance will be provided to athletes, officials and delegations, while transportation and accommodation arrangements have been made to ensure a smooth stay in Doha.

It stressed that the safety and well-being of all participants remained a priority, with the necessary care and support to be provided from their arrival in Doha until the conclusion of the competition and their departure for their respective countries.

The Organising Committee said the preparations reflected its commitment to staging a successful edition of the international competition and providing an environment in which athletes could focus on their performances.

The event also underlines Doha's position as a destination for major international sporting competitions, backed by its infrastructure, organisational capabilities and experience in hosting events across different sports.

Weightlifting LA 2028 Olympic Games