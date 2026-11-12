Al-Faihan, Rossi Win Trap Titles At Doha World Championship

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Kuwait's Abdulrahman al-Faihan and Italy's Jessica Rossi claimed the men's and women's trap titles respectively at the ISSF World Championship Doha at Lusail Shooting Complex on Wednesday.

Al-Faihan edged India's Vivaan Kapoor in a dramatic shoot-off to win the title after both shooters finished the final level on 29 hits. The Kuwaiti held his nerve in the decider, registering three hits against Kapoor's two to take gold, while China's Qi Ying claimed bronze with 22 hits. The three medallists also secured Olympic quota places for their countries for the Los Angeles 2028 Games.

Turkiye's Yavuz Ilnam finished fourth with 18 hits, followed by Great Britain's Nathan Hales and India's Udaivir Singh Jaijee, who both recorded 11. Uzbekistan's Azamat Kayumov placed seventh with seven hits, while Croatia's Josip Glasnovic was eighth with four.

Kuwait also won the men's team title with a combined 356 hits. Al-Faihan led the way with 121, supported by Talal Alrashidi (119) and Khaled Almudhaf (116) in the qualifications. Poland took silver with 354 hits, while Czech Republic claimed bronze with the same total.

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taly's Jessica Rossi celebrates after winning the women's trap title at Lusail Shooting Complex on Wednesday. Guatemala's Adriana Ruano Oliva took silver while Daria Semianova of Russia claimed bronze.

In the women's trap final, Rossi secured gold with 27 hits, narrowly holding off Guatemala's Adriana Ruano Oliva, who finished one target behind with 26. Daria Semianova of Russia took bronze with 19 hits. The three medallists also earned LA28 Olympic quota places for their countries.

Rossi's compatriot Erica Sessa finished fourth with 16 hits, while Puerto Rico's Augusta Rose Campos-Martyn placed fifth with 11. Turkiye's Rumeysa Pelin Kaya was sixth with 10, followed by Czechia's Zina Hrdlickova and Slovakia's Zuzana Rehak Stefecekova in seventh and eighth respectively.

Italy completed a successful outing by winning the women's Trap team gold with 348 hits. Rossi led the team with 119, while Sessa contributed 117 and Silvana Maria Stanco added 112. Czech Republic claimed silver with 340 hits, while Turkiye also finished on 340 but settled for bronze.

ISSF World Championship Doha Lusail Shooting Complex