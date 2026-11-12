Battle Of Maldon Storms To Derby Trial Victory

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Battle Of Maldon bounced back from a runner-up finish on his Qatar debut last month with an impressive victory in the 2000m Thoroughbred Derby Trial for three-year-olds at Qatar Racing and Equestrian Club's 10th Al Rayyan Race Meeting yesterday.

At the Al Rayyan Racecourse, the Sharq Stud-owned bay gelding was held towards the rear during the early and middle stages before making rapid progress down the outside in the closing stages. He picked off his rivals one by one before pulling clear for a commanding success, doubling his career tally for trainer Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan al-Sulaiti and jockey Szczepan Mazur.

Nine races were on the card, with QREC chairman Hamad bin Abdulrahman al-Attiyah presenting the trophies for the feature Thoroughbred Derby Trial.

In the penultimate race, La Quyood continued his winning run with a second consecutive victory this season, taking the 2000m Purebred Arabian Derby Trial for four-year-olds after a close finish.

Owned by Khalifa bin Sheail al-Kuwari, he completed a treble for trainer Hamad al-Jehani and jockey Bauyrzhan Murzabayev.

Saad bin Ali al-Kharji presented the trophies, accompanied by QREC chairman al-Attiyah.

Earlier, Asfaan Al Shahania made a winning seasonal return, edging out Maadi Alseej by a short head in the 1750m contest for four-year-old Local Purebred Arabians. The grey colt, owned by HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa al-Thani, secured his second consecutive victory and completed a double for trainer Rudy Nerbonne and jockey Lukas Delozier.

In the 1750m Thoroughbred Oaks Trial for three-year-olds, Tuyoof continued her winning run with an impressive 31⁄2-length victory. The filly produced a strong late burst to sweep past the leaders, earning a second consecutive win. She completed a double for trainer Al-Jehani and jockey Murzabayev.

Meanwhile, Inaya Grine sprang a surprise in the 1750m Purebred Arabian Oaks Trial for four-year-olds, producing a strong late run to secure an impressive victory and double her career tally. Owned by Salmeen bin Abdulla al-Jabri, the filly is trained by Ahmed al-Jehani and was ridden by Murzabayev.

Dinar maintained his unbeaten record with a second win from as many starts, adding the 1750m Local Thoroughbred Derby Trial for three-year-olds to his Local Thoroughbred Guineas success. The Wathnan Racing-owned grey gelding made his move around the home turn before jockey Soufiane Saadi switched him wide to find a clear run and take the lead. The victory completed a double for both trainer Alban de Mieulle and Saadi.

Kendah Al Shahania made a winning seasonal return, taking the 1750m Local Purebred Arabian Oaks for four-year-olds by nearly four lengths. The victory was her fourth in five starts. She is trained by Rudy Nerbonne and was ridden by Lukas Delozier.

Alkaydah made a winning Qatar debut, claiming the 1600m Purebred Arabian Derby Trial for three-year-olds with a strong late challenge. The Group 1 performer secured her second career victory for Al Wasmiyah Farm, trainer al-Jehani and jockey Pierre-Charles Boudot.

Al Wazeer maintained his unbeaten record with a third consecutive victory, winning the 1600m Local Purebred Arabian Derby Trial for three-year-olds on his seasonal debut. The Wathnan Racing-owned colt made all under Saadi for trainer De Mieulle.

RESULTS

10th Al Rayyan Race Meeting - Trials Day

WINNERS: (Horse, Trainer, Jockey)

1 - Thoroughbred Derby Trial, 3yos

Battle Of Maldon, Mohd Ahmed Mohd Hasan al-Sulaiti, Szczepan Mazur

2 - Purebred Arabian Derby Trial

La Quyood, Hamad al-Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

3 - National Derby Trial, Local Purebred Arabians

Asfaan Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

4 - Thoroughbred Oaks Trial

Tuyoof, Hamad al-Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

5 - Purebred Arabian Oaks Trial

Inaya Grine, Ahmed al-Jehani, Bauyrzhan Murzabayev

6 - Local Thoroughbred Derby Trial

Dinar, Alban de Mieulle, Soufiane Saadi

7 - Local Purebred Arabian Oaks Trial

Kendah Al Shahania, Rudy Nerbonne, Lukas Delozier

8 - Purebred Arabian Derby Trial

Alkaydah, Hamad al-Jehani, Pierre Charles Boudot

Al Rayyan Racecourse Battle Of Maldon Derby Trial