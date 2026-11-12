Al-Attiyah Second As Al-Rajhi Fastest In Prologue At Jeddah Baja

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Yazeed al-Rajhi, Mohammed al-Balooshi and Haitham al-Tuwaijri topped the times in the car, motorcycle and quad categories on the opening 13km Prologue at the Jeddah Baja Rally on Thursday.

Dennis Zenz stepped in again to replace Timo Gottschalk as the navigator alongside Al-Rajhi. Gottschalk is still recovering from an accident he sustained back in the summer.

The duo stopped the clocks in 8min 26.0sec in their Overdrive Racing Toyota Hilux GR and that was 22.2 seconds quicker than the time achieved by Qatari rival Nasser Saleh al-Attiyah and his navigator Max Delfino in a two-wheel drive Optimus MD.

The second round of the Saudi Rally Championship attracted a starting list of 17 cars, six motorcycles and four quads with entrants flagged away from the ceremonial start at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit (JCC) later in the afternoon.

Saleh al-Saif topped the Challenger standings and clocked the third quickest time with Albert Veliamovic in a G Rally Team OT3. The Saudi finished just 5.4 seconds ahead of the Taurus T3 Max crew of Dania Akeel and her regular French navigator Sebastien Delaunay. Ahmed al-Shammeri and Abdulaziz al-Manea rounded off the top five in a Nissan Patrol.

Emirati al-Balooshi mastered the Prologue better than his rivals to eke out a 1min 43.9sec advantage over his brother Sultan in the motorcycle rankings. The two MX Ride Dubai bikers were the class of the field with Dominic Wells coming home in third on a Yamaha.

Al-Tuwaijri delivered a dominant display on his Yamaha Raptor 700 to top the times in the quad category. The Saudi beat CF Moto C Force 1000 rider Badr al-Hamdan by 46.5sec to lead the way. Abdulrahman Alabdullatif and Yassin Mahmoud al-Hamad were third and fourth.

On Friday, competitors will tackle two desert selective sections of 74.50km and 85.53km with the result of the Prologue determining starting positions.

Jeddah Baja Al-Attiyah Rally