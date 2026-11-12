Australia, South Korea Friendlies Vital For Qatar, Says Coach Lopetegui

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui believes the friendlies against Australia and South Korea will provide a valuable opportunity to assess his team's progress and fine-tune their preparations for future challenges.

The Asian Champions face Australia on Friday at Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium, with kick-off at 5:45pm. On Tuesday, they will take on South Korea at the same venue, with the match scheduled to start at 5pm.

With both opponents boasting considerable experience and quality, Lopetegui sees the two matches as more than just friendly fixtures, viewing them as important tests of Qatar's tactics and the players' ability to execute his plans on the pitch.

The Spanish coach said the encounters would help the technical staff assess their options, identify areas for improvement and give players the chance to demonstrate their capabilities against two of Asia's strongest blade-->





Qatar coach Julen Lopetegui gestures during a training session at the Abdullah bin Khalifa Stadium Thursday.

Qatar's preparations had initially been planned around the AFC Asian Cup, with the coaching staff following a carefully structured programme. However, the tournament's postponement forced a rethink, requiring teams to adjust their schedules and preparation plans.

Lopetegui acknowledged that the change had presented challenges, particularly for teams that had already made considerable progress in their preparations. He stressed the importance of maintaining momentum, making the most of the available international fixtures and continuing to improve the team's overall performance.

Four players Ibrahim al-Hassan, Bassam al-Rawi, Yusuf Ayman and Niall Mason are making a comeback into to the team.

Captain Hassan Al-Haydos echoed the coach's sentiments, saying the positive atmosphere in the camp and the players' high morale had provided a good platform ahead of the two tests. Al-Haydos stressed that the value of the matches would be measured by the progress made rather than the results, with the team looking to improve their understanding and build greater blade-->





Qatar captain Hassan al-Haydos trains with team-mates.

"We realise that these matches will not be easy, despite being friendlies," he said. "Our goal is to get the maximum benefit, both in terms of team chemistry and the development of our collective performance."

The Qatar captain added that the camp would help the squad build towards upcoming commitments, particularly the World Cup qualifiers and preparations for the AFC Asian Cup, scheduled for the end of next year.

Meanwhile, Australia coach Tony Popovic has named a 25-player squad, with a number of fresh faces and potential debutants in the mix. There are eight changes from the squad that faced Brazil in September. Goalkeepers Joe Gauci and Tom Glover are among the newcomers, alongside Gianni Stensness, Sam Klein, Daniel Arzani, Thomas Waddingham, Diesel Herrington and Kusini Yengi.

Seven players could make their international debuts under Popovic, including Eli Adams, Kealey Adamson, Kasey Bos, Glover, Diesel Herrington, Klein and Waddingham.

Popovic acknowledged the experience gap between the two sides, pointing out that Qatar have a considerable number of players with extensive international experience.

"If you have a look at their squad, they have 10 to 15 players with between 50 and, in some cases, 180 or 190 caps," he said. "We've got one player with over 50 caps. So we're still on the path of having a young squad and bringing in new players."

The Australian coach said the experience gained from facing Qatar would be important as he continues to build towards next year's Asian Cup.

"We know what we're up against. They are Asian Cup winners, an experienced team, playing in their own conditions. It's another great challenge, but also an opportunity to progress our game and build on what we showed against Brazil," he said.

Popovic expects Qatar to pose a different tactical challenge, particularly with their aggressive approach at the start of matches and their ability to threaten on the counterattack.

"They usually start very fast, pressing high and aggressively in the first 20 to 25 minutes. After that, there are periods when they are very organised, dropping into a middle or low block and looking to play on the transition with their very fast attackers," he said.

The coach said Australia would need to adapt to both approaches, exploiting the space behind Qatar's high press while showing patience if their opponents defend deeper. "It's a great opportunity for us to improve both parts of our game," he added.

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