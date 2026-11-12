Esun Expands Flexible 3D Printing Options With Upcoming 2.85Mm TPU Filament Series

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Wuhan, China, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D printing industry continues to advance in both equipment and material capabilities. Recently, Bambu Lab unveiled its H3C multi-toolhead flagship 3D printer, featuring nine independent toolheads and material switching within six seconds. Notably, one toolhead is specifically designed for TPU-75A filament with a 2.85mm diameter, highlighting the growing demand for specialized flexible printing materials.

In response to evolving market needs, eSUN is preparing to introduce a new series of 2.85mm TPU flexible filaments, offering more options for users working with soft and elastic materials.









Why 2.85mm TPU?

While 1.75mm filament dominates the consumer desktop 3D printing market, 2.85mm filament remains an important specification for professional and industrial-grade equipment.

For flexible materials such as TPU, filament diameter can affect feeding stability. Due to its larger cross-sectional area, 2.85mm filament generally offers greater bending resistance under comparable material hardness and feeding conditions. This helps reduce bending and deformation during feeding, particularly when printing softer TPU materials such as 70A, 75A and 80A.

These characteristics make 2.85mm TPU an attractive option for compatible printing systems, helping address common feeding challenges associated with flexible filaments.

eSUN's Upcoming 2.85mm TPU Filament Series

eSUN's upcoming product range will cover four hardness specifications: 70A, 75A, 80A and 85A, providing users with more choices for different flexible 3D printing applications.

During product development, eSUN will focus on optimizing material flexibility and mechanical properties, improving melt flow characteristics for smoother and more consistent extrusion, and maintaining strict filament diameter control to support stable feeding and reliable printing performance.

Applications of TPU Flexible Filament

With its flexibility, elasticity and mechanical properties, TPU supports a wide range of functional 3D printing applications.



Sports and Footwear: Running shoe midsoles, bicycle saddles, protective equipment and wearable accessories, offering cushioning, shock absorption and elastic support.

Robotics and Industrial Applications: Flexible grippers, industrial seals, cushioning pads and protective components for automation equipment and robotic systems. Medical and Rehabilitation: Customized orthotic insoles, rehabilitation devices and assistive components tailored to individual support and cushioning requirements.

Expanding Flexible 3D Printing Possibilities

As 3D printing equipment evolves, the demand for specialized materials with reliable feeding and extrusion performance continues to grow. With its upcoming 2.85mm TPU series covering 70A, 75A, 80A and 85A, eSUN aims to provide more flexible material options for professional and industrial 3D printing applications.

The new series is coming soon. Stay tuned for further updates from eSUN.

CONTACT: Oliver Walker eSUN...