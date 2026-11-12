Shanaya Kapoor Steals The Show In 'Student Of The Year: After Dark' - A Gripping Thriller That Keeps You Hooked Till The End!

Taking the much-loved Student of the Year franchise into a darker and more thrilling territory, Student of the Year: After Dark makes for an engaging watch that keeps you guessing right until the very end. A six-episode young-adult thriller, the series brings together mystery, suspense, secrets and a whole lot of drama, offering a completely different take on the world of St. Teresa's.

Streaming on JioHotstar, the series is directed by Reema Maya and produced by Dharmatic Entertainment, backed by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla and Apoorva Mehta.

Storyline:

Set against the backdrop of St. Teresa's, the story begins with the shocking death of Aayesha Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), the college's most popular student. Her twin sister, Aditi Malik (Shanaya Kapoor), sets out on a mission to uncover the truth behind her sister's mysterious death. However, what begins as a search for a killer soon turns into something far more sinister.

As Aditi digs deeper, she discovers a secret competition among the students, where winning a coveted prize comes at a much darker cost. With every episode revealing another layer of secrets, lies and unexpected twists, the narrative keeps the audience invested in finding out what really happened to Aayesha. The mystery is well-paced, with enough intrigue to make you question every character and their intentions.

Direction:

Reema Maya makes her debut as a director in the web series space with Student of the Year: After Dark. She does a fabulous job of taking the popular franchise into a darker and more thrilling space. Her direction keeps the story engaging, with suspense and mystery building throughout the series.

Production Value:

The series also stands out for its high production value. From the sets and visuals to the overall look and feel, everything is well put together. The attention to detail adds to the show's appeal and makes the world of St. Teresa's feel more engaging and immersive.

Performances:

Shanaya Kapoor is undoubtedly one of the biggest highlights of the series. She brings a refreshing confidence and intensity to her performance, carrying the emotional weight of the story while navigating the mystery surrounding her sister's death. Her portrayal of Aditi is engaging, and she does a commendable job of balancing vulnerability, determination and suspense. This is a performance that allows Shanaya to explore a different side of her acting abilities, and she makes a strong impression.

The supporting cast including Divik Sharma, Abhinav Singh, Manya Grover, Deeya Damini and Adi Malik, also add to the overall experience, bringing their own personalities and shades of mystery to the story. The characters keep you guessing, making it difficult to decide who can be trusted and who might be hiding something.

Background Music:

The original background score by Night Song & Shalom Benjamin deserves a special mention for adding to the show's dark and suspenseful atmosphere. It complements the narrative beautifully, building tension during crucial moments and making several sequences more impactful. The music plays an important role in keeping the mystery alive and drawing viewers further into the world of St. Teresa's.

What Didn't Work:

While the series is engaging for the most part, a few scenes could have been trimmed or shortened to make the storytelling tighter. Certain moments feel slightly stretched, and a more crisp edit would have helped maintain the momentum throughout.

Overall Verdict:

Student of the Year: After Dark is an entertaining and intriguing spin-off that successfully takes a familiar franchise into a darker space. With an interesting storyline, unexpected revelations, strong performances and an engaging background score, the series has enough going for it to keep audiences hooked.

Shanaya Kapoor makes a noteworthy impression, and the series gives viewers plenty of reasons to stay invested in her character's journey. The biggest win is how each episode leaves you wanting to know what happens next. It is genuinely difficult to stop at just one episode, and before you know it, you will find yourself reaching the finale!

If you enjoy campus dramas with a mix of mystery, secrets, suspense and unexpected twists, Student of the Year: After Dark is definitely worth adding to your watchlist.