Sidhu Moose Wala Parents Slam Saga Music Over Unauthorized Release

Chandigarh [India], November 13 (ANI): The parents of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur, have objected to the release of his song 'Phantom' by Saga Music, alleging that the music label has proceeded with the release without their permission or authorisation. In a statement, the singer's parents said that Saga Music had gone ahead with the release despite their request to halt it and discuss the matter to arrive at a resolution. They further claimed that the label had not obtained any valid documentation from them authorising the release.

"The song "Phantom" by Sidhu Moose Wala is being released by Saga Music without our permission or authorisation. Despite our request to halt the release and discuss a resolution, Saga Music has proceeded without any valid documentation from us. We are taking appropriate legal action to protect Sidhu Moose Wala's legacy and rights," the statement read.

Expressing their displeasure over the development, Balkaur Singh and Charan Kaur said they were initiating appropriate legal action to protect their late son's legacy and rights. The couple also issued a message to other artists and music labels claiming to possess documents or rights related to Sidhu Moose Wala's songs, urging them to consult the family before making any public announcements or releasing his music. They requested that all matters concerning the singer's musical works be taken up directly with the family.