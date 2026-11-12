Six Arrested After Viral Video Shows Brutal Assault in New Delhi Area

New Delhi [India], November 13 (ANI): Delhi Police arrested six persons, including four children in conflict with the law, after a woman and her brother-in-law were beaten with sticks on November 8 and the incident went viral on the internet, a press release stated. The assaulted individuals were Radha, aged 37 and a minor, who is her brother in law, both, residenets of the Sangam Vihar area.

According to the release, they were allegedly assaulted by multiple persons using sticks at a flower-mala stall near Yusuf Sarai Bus Stand, Aurobindo Marg, during the intervening night of Diwali. As per the complainant's statement, the alleged assailants, who are relatives of the complainant, arrived at the spot, assaulted both victims with sticks and fled after threatening them. Both injured persons were shifted to Madan Mohan Malviya Hospital for medical treatment.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both parties are relatives (Nanad-Bhabhi) and have earlier instances of quarrels between them. Radha, the prime victim, sells flowers in the Hauz Khas area, especially during festival seasons. The latest incident has been reported to have stemmed from previous enmity. During the course of investigation, six persons, including Soni (35) and Usman Naushad (22) of Jaitpur area and four Children in Conflict with Law (CCLs), have been apprehended in connection with the case; the press release confirmed. The Police of Hauz Khas Police Station have registered a case under Sections 74/351(2)/79/110/3(5)/61(2). Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the specific roles of all involved persons and take further legal action as per law. (ANI)