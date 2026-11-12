BJP President Nitin Nabin Marks Chhath Puja At Patna Digha Ghat

Patna (Bihar) [India], November 13 (ANI): BJP National President Nitin Nabin on Friday visited Patlipul, Digha Ghat in Patna on the occasion of Chhath Puja 2026, describing the festival as a symbol of folk faith that showcases Bihar's culture and traditions across the country and the world.

While speaking to ANI, Nabin said,“This great festival of folk faith gives all of us a distinct energy and strength. Especially in my personal life, I believe that this festival holds immense significance for me. This great festival of folk faith today takes Bihar's culture and traditions to a distinct place across the entire country and the world."

Speaking about the significance of the festival, Nabin said Chhath Puja brings together families and communities through worship marked by cleanliness, purity, sanctity and discipline.“Today, the spirit of family and collectiveness, worshipping with the cleanliness, purity, sanctity, and discipline of this puja, worshipping nature from Lord Bhaskar (the Sun God) to Mother Ganga, and the prasad given by our farmers (food-givers), all of it gives us a wonderful time. During these four days, we receive energy and strength, with which we remain dedicated to our work and duties throughout the year. I feel that this puja of Bihar is today sending a message to the people of the country and the world,” he said.

Recalling his childhood association with Chhath, Nabin said he had been visiting the Ganga ghat at Patlipul with his family since his father's time to offer arghya.“Look, we have seen this festival since childhood; we grew up and were raised with this very festival. And I believe that in my life, along with my family and the people of society, at these very Chhath ghats, this ghat of the Ganga here at Patipul since childhood, from my father's time, we used to come here to the ghat and offer arghya. At the same time, the puja is now performed in homes as well. So every kind of experience is connected with us,” he added.

Responding to a question about Chhath Puja being celebrated across India and abroad, Nabin said people from Bihar had carried the festival and its traditions wherever they had settled, and that other communities had also embraced it.“I believe that wherever the people of Bihar have gone, they have carried this great festival of Chhath and this culture with them. And society has also embraced it very warmly. Today, wherever people of the community go in any part of the country or the world. I have seen it in New York as well, the Chhath pujas held in New Jersey, whether it is Mumbai's Chowpatty or Delhi, where efforts have now been made for Chhath on the Yamuna River too. I feel that today, wherever in the country or the world where Biharis have gone, they have brought Chhath Puja with them,” Nabin said.