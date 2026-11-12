Qatar Participates In Cairo Film Festival

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The 47th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival has officially kicked off and will run until Nov 20, featuring 145 films from 64 countries.

This year's festival is witnessing a notable Qatari presence through a selection of feature-length documentaries and film projects, reflecting the diversity of Qatar's contributions to Arab and international cinema.

Among the feature-length documentaries nominated for the Best Documentary Film Award are Magma, produced by Qatar, Algeria, and France, and The Day of Wrath: Tales from Tripolis, produced by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Lebanon.

Qatari film projects are also featured among the selected projects at the Cairo Film Connection in the post-production category. These include A Butterfly Hug, a co-production between Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Sweden, and Disappeared, produced by Qatar, France, Syria, and Lebanon.

In the film projects development category, Madness and Honey Days stands out as a co-production by Qatar, Iraq, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, and Norway. It is among a group of projects bringing together promising filmmakers and presenting cinematic stories in their early stages of development before reaching the screen.

The international competition features 12 films competing for the Golden Pyramid Award. The festival will also present 17 films making their world premieres and 87 films having their premieres in the Middle East and North Africa.

The Cairo International Film Festival is considered one of the oldest and most prestigious film festivals in Africa and the Arab world, having held its inaugural edition in 1976.

47th edition of the Cairo International Film Festival documentaries International cinema