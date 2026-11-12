'Smaller States Can Contribute To Global Diplomacy, Dialogue'

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar is strengthening its position as a platform for international dialogue and diplomacy by hosting a landmark international law conference, a faculty member from the College of Law at Hamad Bin Khalifa University (HBKU) has said.

Speaking to 'Gulf Times' on the sidelines of the 2026 Asian Society of International Law (AsianSIL) Intersessional Conference that concluded Thursday in Doha, Dr Khalid Mubarak al-Kuwari, chair, 2026 AsianSIL Intersessional Conference and vice President (West Asia) and member of the Executive Committee of the AsianSIL said:“Qatar's hosting of the conference comes amid growing international challenges that have renewed discussions about the effectiveness of existing international institutions and the need to strengthen cooperation among nations.”

Al-Kuwari noted that Qatar's engagement shows the growing influence of smaller states in shaping global governance and resolving international disputes.“Qatar's approach to international relations, particularly its involvement in facilitating negotiations and providing platforms for dialogue and encourage peaceful approaches to resolving international disputes, offers an example of how smaller states can participate in addressing complex geopolitical challenges,” explained al-Kuwari.

The academic noted that Qatar has demonstrated its ability to bring conflicting parties together and facilitate dialogue and peaceful solutions. Dr al-Kuwari said hosting the conference for the first time in the Middle East is an opportunity to showcase Qatar's diplomatic engagement and its role in facilitating dialogue between parties involved in regional and international conflicts.

The conference has brought together legal scholars, academics and international experts to examine emerging challenges facing the global legal order and the contribution of Asian countries to the development of international law.“Qatar's engagement in Afghanistan and its mediation efforts amid regional tensions involving the United States, Israel and Iran are examples of how smaller states can exercise diplomatic influence beyond their geographical size and resources,” he highlighted.

The academic underscored that countries with relatively limited geographical size can contribute significantly to international diplomacy through mediation, dialogue and constructive engagement. According to Dr al-Kuwari, environmental law remains an important area of focus, with HBKU contributing to research and international initiatives, including engagement with a United Nations initiative on environmental issues.

“Environmental governance is another central theme particularly given the challenges facing arid countries such as Qatar. Water security, air pollution, desalination and sustainable resource management are among the issues requiring greater scientific co-operation and effective legal frameworks,” stressed the academic.

He also pointed to HBKU's involvement in a United Nations initiative on environmental issues, noting that such engagement demonstrates its commitment to addressing global environmental challenges through international law and research. Particular attention is being given to the role of smaller states in international legal processes, an area the academic believes deserves greater recognition within global discussions.

Dr al-Kuwari also noted that sufficient importance must be given to the Asian voice in the law sector. "We strongly believe that the Asian side of the story must be told and proper importance must be given to Asian countries. They can provide a stronger voice in shaping international legal frameworks,” he continued.

He stated:“While Western countries have historically played a prominent role in developing many international treaties and conventions, Asian nations are increasingly contributing to debates on emerging technologies, humanitarian law, environmental protection and international governance.”

According to the academic, for Qatar, the event reinforces its engagement with international institutions and academic networks, while highlighting the contribution that smaller states can make to diplomacy and the development of international law. "As the international system faces increasingly complex challenges, the discussions underscore the importance of inclusive dialogue, international co-operation and peaceful dispute resolution, with Qatar positioning itself as an active participant in these efforts," he added.

HBKU AsianSIL dialogue diplomacy