Qatar Foundation Named Among Middle East's Best Employers In Forbes Survey

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation ( QF) has been ranked as one of the best employers in the Middle East in an inaugural employee-driven survey of the top places to work across Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates, compiled by Forbes Middle East.

The regional arm of the global media company's Best Employers Middle East 2026 list has recognised 240 employers across the three countries, with Qatar Foundation ranked second in Qatar.

QF's flexible working hours, enhanced parental leave, and comprehensive medical insurance that supports autism care, speech therapy, and treatment for developmental delays have all been cited as reasons for its high ranking, together with its support for employees pursuing further studies in Qatar and abroad. QF has also introduced paid volunteer leave, enabling employees to contribute their time and skills to charitable and community initiatives.

The rankings for the Forbes Middle East list were drawn from over 170,000 anonymous evaluations from employees working in 27 industries, collected between March and July this year. Respondents assessed both their current and former employers as well as other companies within the sectors in which they work.

According to Forbes' overview of the findings, the list“recognises organisations that earned strong recommendations from employers and favourable assessments across the wider labour market”.“To receive this recognition among so many excellent employers in Qatar is a cause for great pride, and is a testament to Qatar Foundation's efforts to make our ecosystem and working environment a place where people can thrive professionally while knowing their personal needs, wellbeing, and ambitions are always a priority for us,” said Nasser Mohammed al-Hajri, chief operations officer, QF.

“This survey demonstrates that these efforts are recognised by those who are, and have been, part of our highly-skilled and hugely dedicated workforce, and who are equally responsible for making QF the unique, diverse, and vibrant place to work that it is."

Qatar Foundation Forbes Middle East community initiatives