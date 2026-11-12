Qatar Foundation's Rasekh Gathering Highlights Wow Surrounding Environments Enrich Learning

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Foundation (QF)'s Pre-University Education organised the second 'Rasekh Learning Community Gathering' under the theme 'Our Environment: A Space for Learning and Inquiry', bringing together teachers, education experts, and representatives from educational and cultural institutions across Qatar.

Held at Qatar National Library in Education City, the gathering highlighted how environments inside and outside the classroom can transform everyday experiences into learning opportunities that encourage curiosity, inquiry, and discovery.

Building on the success of its first edition in 2025, the gathering is part of the Rasekh initiative's efforts to strengthen collaboration between schools and community institutions and develop learning experiences rooted in Qatar's local environment, culture, and identity.

President of Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, Abeer al-Khalifa, said: "The importance of the Rasekh initiative lies in connecting learning to our identity, culture, and local environment, while transforming national knowledge and expertise into educational resources that enrich curricula.

"Through our partnerships, we support teachers in delivering learning experiences that spark students' curiosity, strengthen their sense of belonging, and connect what they learn to their everyday lives."

For her part, Executive Director of Strategic Initiatives and Partnerships at QF's Pre-University Education, Maryam al-Hajri, said: "Through the Rasekh initiative, we aim to promote an educational approach that draws on our environment, culture, and community, transforming everyday experiences into meaningful opportunities for learning and discovery.

"The second Rasekh Learning Community Gathering reflects our commitment to strengthening partnerships among educators and educational and cultural institutions, while developing teaching practices that deepen students' connection to their local identity and enrich their learning experiences."

The gathering opened with a keynote session exploring the museum environment as a space that sparks curiosity, encourages inquiry, and opens new avenues for learning and discovery. This was followed by six parallel discussion sessions covering a range of educational topics, including the role of families in fostering independent learning habits, the role of teachers in encouraging students to ask questions and explore, and the use of digital and physical learning environments. The sessions also explored how storytelling, books, technology, and play can enrich learning experiences.

Participants also took part in educational and exploratory tours of Qatar National Library, where they discovered its resources and explored how cultural institutions can support learning beyond the classroom.

Project Manager at QF's Pre-University Education, Amal al-Sada, said: "This year's gathering was built around a central idea: learning extends beyond the classroom to every environment that offers opportunities for inquiry and exploration.

"We brought this concept to life through diverse sessions, interactive activities, and contributions from various institutions, giving educators opportunities to explore new approaches they can incorporate into their teaching practices and make learning more relevant to students' everyday lives."

In turn, Director of Public Engagement at Qatar National Library, Katia Medawar, said: "At Qatar National Library, we believe that knowledge and education are inseparable foundations of a thriving society. Our role extends beyond providing access to information; we are committed to supporting Qatar's educational ecosystem by equipping learners and educators with the resources, skills, and opportunities they need to thrive.

"Hosting the Rasekh Gathering reflects this commitment and our belief in the importance of creating spaces for meaningful dialogue and knowledge exchange. We look forward to building on these discussions to establish lasting partnerships that strengthen educational practices and contribute to developing future generations."

Meanwhile, Manager of Children's and Young Adults' Programs and Services at Qatar National Library, Maram al-Mahmoud, said: "Through our collaboration with the Rasekh initiative, we are pleased to contribute to discussions on the evolving role of educational environments and how learning can extend beyond the classroom. These exchanges let us engage with educators and partners, share expertise, and explore new ways to connect our resources with the needs of students, teachers, and families."

The event also featured an interactive space with contributions from several institutions and initiatives, including the Rasekh Local Knowledge Bank, Qatar Foundation's Akhlaquna initiative, Qatar National Library, the National Museum of Qatar, and Msheireb Museums. Participating organisations showcased educational resources and experiences aligned with the gathering's theme.

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