GCC Joins Global Carbon Market As Founder Member At COP31

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Global Carbon Council (GCC), the first independent carbon crediting standard established in the Global South, headquartered in Qatar and internationally recognised under the UN ICAO's CORSIA scheme and ICVCM, has joined a global coalition of leading financial institutions, exchanges and carbon market organisations as a founding member of the Global Carbon Market Network, officially launched at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP31) in Antalya, Turkiye.

The launch ceremony was held at the Arab Climate Pavilion, jointly hosted by the GCC and the League of Arab States, in the COP31 Blue Zone, bringing together hundreds of participants in person and virtually, including climate experts, government representatives, financial institutions, carbon market organisations, standard-setting bodies, and other stakeholders.

The launch featured keynote addresses by Pedro Manuel Moreno, acting secretary-general of UN Trade and Development (UNCTAD); Nan Li Collins, chair of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative and lead of the World Investment Forum; Salim bin Nasser al-Aufi, Minister of Energy and Minerals of the Sultanate of Oman; Sammy Sau Kuen Yeung, commissioner for Climate Change of Hong Kong SAR (China); and Dr Yousef Alhorr, founding chairman of the Global Carbon Council (GCC).

Their participation highlighted the importance of international co-operation in strengthening carbon markets and advancing climate finance. The Global Carbon Market Network addresses persistent market fragmentation caused by differing regulatory frameworks, standards, registries and trading systems. Rather than establishing another carbon market or competing standard, it seeks to connect existing voluntary and compliance markets, improve interoperability and promote consistent market practices.

Its launch comes as emissions trading systems and carbon taxes cover nearly 30% of global greenhouse gas emissions and generated more than $107bn in public revenue in 2025. Yet stronger market connections are needed to translate carbon pricing into greater investment in measurable emissions reductions and sustainable development.

Dr Alhorr, said:“The future of carbon markets will not be determined by how many markets we create, but by how effectively we connect them, build trust and translate carbon transactions into measurable climate impact. The Global Carbon Market Network represents an important step towards overcoming fragmentation, strengthening international cooperation and unlocking climate finance, particularly for developing countries.”

The network will promote co-operation among carbon market institutions, exchanges and financial stakeholders, focusing on market integrity, emissions measurement and verification, digital technologies and interoperability. Stronger connections between registries, trading platforms and financial institutions could reduce transaction costs and improve market access for project developers.

The initiative also recognises the role of non-state actors, including private sector institutions and financial intermediaries, in mobilising climate finance beyond traditional public funding.

Ahead of the launch, UNCTAD acting secretary-general Pedro Manuel Moreno expressed hope that the network would make carbon pricing a more effective instrument for reducing emissions and mobilising climate finance for developing countries.

"Carbon markets can play a role in putting a price on emissions and mobilising finance for climate action, but their effectiveness depends on trust, integrity and functioning market infrastructure," said Nan Li Collins, UNCTAD's director of Investment and Enterprise and Chair of the UN Sustainable Stock Exchanges Initiative.

The Global Carbon Market Network brings together institutions from Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and Latin America, representing a diverse range of carbon market and financial stakeholders.

GCC ICVCM COP31 Arab Climate Pavilion