Ask Before You Photograph: Qatar Campaign Puts Privacy In Focus

MENAFN - Gulf Times) The Qatar Press Centre (QPC) is supporting a Qatar University student campaign urging people to seek permission before photographing others or sharing their images, as speakers warned of the legal and psychological consequences of privacy violations.

The campaign,“Your Privacy is a Right”, carries the slogan“Ask Before You Shoot”. It was highlighted at a panel discussion organised recently by the university's College of Arts and Sciences, titled“Where Does the Freedom to Photograph End and the Rights of Others Begin?”

Developed as a graduation project by Strategic Communication students Lulwa Saleh al-Ammari, Hessa Abdulhadi al-Marri and Shahad Ahmed al-Emadi, the initiative is supervised by Dr Magdy El-Khouly in the Department of Media. QPC's involvement forms part of its collaboration with the university under a memorandum of understanding.

The campaign promotes consent, explains legislation governing photography and publication, and raises awareness of penalties for privacy violations. It also guides people on reporting unauthorised photography or image-sharing to the relevant authorities.

Nibras Ibrahim, QPC's special projects officer, said journalists' ethical responsibility begins when they decide to take a photograph, not merely when they publish it. Her presentation,“Ethics of Photography and Publishing in Journalism and Media”, stressed balancing the public's right to information with respect for private lives.

She said general views of traffic accidents often convey the news without showing injured people's faces or revealing their identities. Children, patients, victims and people facing difficult humanitarian circumstances require particular care.

Ibrahim distinguished genuine public interest from curiosity. Even when images document wrongdoing or threats to public safety, journalists should consider whether identifying individuals is necessary. Blurring faces, withholding personal details or choosing alternative images can protect privacy.

Consent to photography does not necessarily extend to publication or later reuse, she explained. Journalists should clarify the purpose and intended platform, check backgrounds for identifying details, and verify an image's source, date, location and context before republication.

Editors and media platforms also share responsibility, she said, calling for clear policies on sensitive images, review procedures and error correction. Respecting privacy strengthens journalistic credibility and public trust.

Lawyer Ali bin Talib al-Hanzab, a founding partner at Al-Waab Law, outlined the distinction between taking photographs and circulating them, and the liabilities arising from privacy violations.

He discussed Article 333 of the Penal Code, including provisions concerning harmful or defamatory photography, private settings, and victims or deceased people at accident scenes. He also reviewed Article 8 of the Cybercrime Prevention Law, which concerns material infringing private or family life even when factually accurate.

Al-Hanzab highlighted Law No 11 of 2025, which added Article 8 bis addressing privacy infringements in public spaces through online publication or circulation of photographs or videos without knowledge or consent, or outside legally authorised circumstances.

Dr Abdelhamid Afana, a senior clinical psychologist at Hamad Medical Corporation, said privacy is closely linked to security, autonomy and self-confidence. Publishing images without consent can undermine trust, particularly when someone close is responsible.

Some affected individuals may experience isolation, self-blame, or disrupted sleep and appetite amid unwanted circulation and abusive comments, he said. He cautioned against hasty self-diagnosis and urged responses that reflect each experience's circumstances.

Afana warned that chasing followers and engagement can turn others' distress into entertainment and gradually weaken empathy. Respect for personal boundaries should begin within families, he said, with children taught to seek permission and respect others' privacy.

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