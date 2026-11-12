Kane Sends England Into Nations League Quarter-Finals

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) Harry Kane marked his record-breaking night with the winning goal as England beat Croatia 2-1 to seal their place in the UEFA Nations League quarter-finals.

Kane became England's leading men's appearance maker when he strode out for his 126th cap and celebrated the occasion in fitting fashion with his 92nd goal for his country, slotting home from the spot in the 64th minute.

Morgan Rogers had given the hosts a first-half lead and though Petar Sucic levelled just shy of the hour mark, Kane marked his 126th cap with a penalty five minutes later, although Croatia threatened a late equaliser when Nikola Vlasic shot narrowly wide and Ante Budimir was denied by Jarell Quansah's vital block.

Kane was the deserving centre of attention pre-match, showing his Ballon d'Or trophy to an appreciative Wembley crowd who then stood to acknowledge history being made.

The 33-year-old was handed a commemorative shirt by the previous record holder, Peter Shilton, and HRH, The Prince of Wales, along with a special gift from the Croatian Football Federation presented by Luka Modric, himself a former Ballon d'Or recipient.

Elsewhere, Belgium completed the double over point-less Turkiye with a comeback 2-1 victory in Izmir.

The hosts started energetically in Sergen Yalçın's first game at the helm and were rewarded when Arda Guler curled in a stunning 20th-minute free-kick. Ten minutes later though, they were adrift and would not recover.

Kevin De Bruyne – twice a scorer in the reverse fixture – rattled in from the outstanding Jeremy Doku's cross before Charles De Ketelaere converted Maxim De Cuyper's cut-back to set Belgium up for a decisive last-game meeting with Italy.