MENAFN - Market Press Release) Minuscule Technologies Launches KONFIGRD for Real Estate on Salesforce to Unify Home Sales November 12, 2026 1:21 am - Minuscule Technologies launched KONFIGRDTM for Real Estate, a Salesforce-native accelerator uniting lead capture, inventory, booking, payments, and handover on one platform - helping home builders replace disconnected tools and go live in weeks.

A Salesforce-native accelerator that brings lead capture, inventory, booking, payments, and handover together for residential new home builders - configured to go live in weeks rather than months.

[Katy, Texas] - Minuscule Technologies LLC, a Salesforce Certified and Engineering Partner, recently introduced KONFIGRDTM for Real Estate, a pre-built, Salesforce-native accelerator that connects the full residential sales journey - from the first enquiry to the keys changing hands - on one platform. Built for residential new home developers and their broker networks, it gives teams a proven starting point instead of a blank Salesforce org, so they go live faster and run inventory, booking, and handover in one connected system.

Residential developers juggle live inventory, broker networks, buyer paperwork, and construction-linked payments - often across separate CRMs, spreadsheets, and email. KONFIGRD for Real Estate brings it all onto Salesforce, with field-tested modules that share one data model and work together from day one.

Key Capabilities of KONFIGRDTM for Real Estate

Lead & Enquiry Management: Capture, route, and score enquiries from every channel, with AI-assisted follow-up and assignment.

Property & Inventory Management: Track unit availability and governed pricing in one place, with a partner portal and phased launches.

Booking & Agreement Lifecycle: Go from interest to booking with e-signature agreements, construction-linked payments, and collections.

Customer Engagement & Handover: Manage site visits, construction updates, inspections, handover, and defect liability.

Statement from Leadership

KONFIGRD for Real Estate grew out of patterns Minuscule saw on real developer engagements, said Anantharaman Veeraraghavan, Director of Salesforce Engineering at Minuscule Technologies.“Developers shouldn't run inventory in a spreadsheet, brokers in one CRM, and paperwork in email, then hope it all lines up at handover,” he said.“KONFIGRD puts the whole journey on Salesforce, and because it starts from a proven foundation, teams are working in a live system in weeks. It complements the Salesforce clouds a developer already owns and grows one module at a time.”

About Minuscule Technologies

Minuscule Technologies LLC is your Salesforce engineering partner, not just a consultant. We solve today's critical enterprise challenges like mounting tech debt, bloated orgs, and rising costs by modernizing legacy systems, implementing AI-powered DevOps, and delivering smart cost optimization. We engineer a scalable, efficient, and AI-ready Salesforce platform built to maximize your business impact and ROI.

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