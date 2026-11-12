COP31: Algeria Announces 14% Emissions Cut

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Algeria aims to cut its emissions by 14% by 2035, fully financed with domestic resources, but is prepared to raise the target to 31% if international support is available, state news agency APS reported.

The message was sent by Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to the COP31 summit in Antalya, Turkey. Algerian Prime Minister Sifi Ghrieb read the president's message at COP31 on Thursday (12).

The target is part of the nationally determined contribution (NDC), the term used for each country's climate action plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and address climate change.

The Algerian president spoke of the commitment to translate this contribution into concrete national policies and projects, and cited the launch, with national funding, of the first phase of a program aimed at reaching 15,000 megawatts of renewable energy capacity by 2035 in the country.

Among other measures, he mentioned the adoption of a national hydrogen strategy, a special focus on energy efficiency and public transportation development, and efforts to preserve water security through seawater desalination and the reuse of treated wastewater.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Ryad Kramdi/AFP

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