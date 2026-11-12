Brazil-Arab Gallery #75
(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC ) attended the celebration of Algeria's National Day on Wednesday (11), hosted in Brasília by the Embassy of Algeria in Brazil. The national holiday marks the 72nd anniversary of the outbreak of Algeria's November 1, 1954 Revolution. The ABCC was represented by its Vice President for International Relations and Secretary-General, Mohamad Orra Mourad. Pictured above, Mourad (right) and Algerian Ambassador Abdelaziz Benali Cherif (left).
Translated by Guilherme MirandaSupplied
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