XPENG Expands UK Operations With New Evs, Humanoid Robots And Physical AI Plans

MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) XPENG is taking its ambitions in the UK to the next level, setting out a long-term growth strategy that extends beyond expanding its electric vehicle presence to bringing its vision for physical AI to British consumers.

At its first UK Brand Day, introduced by Brian Gu, vice chairman and president of XPENG, the company outlined the next phase of its development in the market.

Building on the establishment of its direct operations, XPENG is stepping up its investment in the UK through an expanded vehicle portfolio, a stronger nationwide retail and service network, and plans to introduce its next generation of intelligent driving technology.

The strategy reflects XPENG's ambition to build a lasting presence in the UK, while bringing its wider technological capabilities closer to British consumers.

Alongside new flagship locations and partnerships with established UK automotive businesses, the company is preparing to introduce a new generation of intelligent mobility experiences to the market.

Five new right-hand-drive models within 12 months

Alongside its technology roadmap, XPENG plans to introduce five new right-hand-drive models to the UK over the next 12 months, broadening its line-up and offering greater choice to private and business customers.

Beginning with the new L03 and the G9L, XPENG's range is being developed with the requirements of the UK's right-hand-drive market in mind.

The expanded line-up will bring together three key technology pillars: ultra on every model, making electric mobility more convenient, intelligent cockpit technologies for a more connected and intuitive driving experience, and dual-energy solutions that offer customers greater flexibility through both battery-electric (BEV) and Kunpeng extended-range (REEV) options.

Bringing the next-generation physical AI ecosystem to the UK

XPENG sees intelligent vehicles as one part of a much broader physical AI ecosystem, built on shared capabilities in AI, autonomous driving, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

As part of this vision, XPENG is working towards 2027 for the introduction of its Next Generation Pilot (NGP) intelligent driving system, powered by VLA 2.0, while also exploring the potential for its Robotaxi services and IRON humanoid robot in the UK market.

Together, these developments reflect XPENG's ambition to develop technology that makes people's lives easier, creates greater freedoms and opens up possibilities that haven't been imagined before.

Gu said:“The UK is a strategically important market for XPENG, and we see significant opportunities to build a strong, long-term presence here, with the ambition of becoming the UK's number one premium EV brand by 2028.

“But we are building for a future that goes far beyond the car. The same AI capabilities that make our vehicles intelligent are enabling us to develop Robotaxis, humanoid robots and entirely new forms of intelligent mobility.

“We want to build XPENG in the UK with the right products, people and support, and we want British consumers to be a part of that journey.”

XPENG targets 100 UK retail and service locations and 20 key partnerships within 2027

XPENG plans to establish a nationwide network of around 100 retail and service locations across the UK within 2027. As part of this expansion, three flagship stores will open in London and Manchester within the next six months, with the aim of bringing an XPENG location within approximately 30 minutes of customers across the UK.

Local partnerships will play a central role in this growth. XPENG is targeting partnerships with 20 leading UK dealer groups and leasing companies in 2027.

To deliver a premium ownership experience, XPENG will provide 100 percent factory-certified specialists, dedicated vehicle handovers and a national parts distribution hub capable of supplying stores in as little as 24 hours.

Customers will also benefit from remote diagnostics and continuous over-the-air updates, ensuring ongoing vehicle support and improvements throughout the ownership journey.

Claes Persson, managing director of XPENG UK, said:“With our transition to direct operations in the UK, we are taking greater ownership of the customer experience and reinforcing our long-term commitment to the market.

“Our focus is on delivering an exceptional ownership experience, from the first interaction to years of driving our vehicles. We are here to build lasting relationships and earn the trust of British customers.”