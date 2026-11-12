Marco Baravalle Examines Art's Neoliberal Capture In New Book
Baravalle's work, described as“movement-generated theory and practice,” is informed by his engagement with autonomous spaces in Venice and Milan, which he encountered in 2015. These spaces, according to the source, served as infrastructure for collective action.
His collaboration with the Gulf Labor Coalition and its direct-action wing, Global Ultra Luxury Faction (G.U.L.F.), at the 56th Venice Biennale, All the World's Futures, in 2015 is a key example. Invited by curator Okwui Enwezor, the groups presented their research against migrant worker exploitation during the construction of the Guggenheim Abu Dhabi. This period saw an ongoing artist boycott and escalating direct actions, including the temporary shutdown of the Guggenheim Museum in New York City on May 1 of that year. The forthcoming book addresses the art world's“neoliberal capture” while also exploring histories of abolition and autonomy.
Source: Hyperallergic
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