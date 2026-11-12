Artnet Airwaves Brings Five Live Podcasts To Untitled Art Miami Beach

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new live podcast festival,, will bring five art-world shows toin, offering discussions on contemporary art, criticism, and the art market. The festival is presented by the fair and Artnet.

The program will take place on December 2 and December 3. It will feature Artnet's flagship podcasts, The Art Angle and Art Market Minute, alongside three guest shows: Bad at Sports, Nota Bene, and NewCrits. Each recording will conclude with an audience Q&A session.

Sonia Manalili, executive producer at Artnet, stated:“When you're making these shows, it often feels like the content disappears into a void. You hope that your show is encouraging more of a conversation. Airwaves is a place where that exchange between host and listener can become a real discussion.”

The lineup includes specific hosts and guests for each program:

On Wednesday, December 2, from 2 p.m.–3 p.m., Bad at Sports will feature Duncan MacKenzie and Brian Andrews. Also on December 2, from 4 p.m.–5 p.m., The Art Angle will be hosted by Ben Davis. On Thursday, December 3, from 12 p.m.–1 p.m., NewCrits will present Ajay Kurian with artist Emmanuel L. Desir. From 2 p.m.–3 p.m. on December 3, Nota Bene will feature Benjamin Godsill and James Michael Shaeffer Jr. Finally, on December 3, from 4 p.m.–5 p.m., Art Market Minute will include host Margaret Carrigan in conversation with Patricia Garcia-Velez Hanna, director of the Jorge M. Pérez Collection / El Espacio 23.

Clara Andrade Pereira, executive director of Untitled Art, noted:“This is a unique opportunity for our visitors to hear from these leading voices and join the conversation about the ideas shaping contemporary art today.”

All five podcast episodes will be available on Artnet and Untitled Art's podcast feeds after the fair for those unable to attend live. Untitled Art runs from December 2–6, 2026, at Ocean Drive and 12th Street, Miami Beach.

Source: Artnet News