Tyler Vouros Presents“Night Flights” Charcoal Drawings At RJD Gallery

MENAFN - USA Art News) Artistis showcasing his charcoal series,“Night Flights,” aton, featuring nocturnal woodland birds. The exhibition will be on view through

Vouros's intricate charcoal drawings depict wooded landscapes transitioning into darkness, focusing on the creatures that emerge as daylight fades. His“Night Flights” series emphasizes woodland birds, capturing them in a state of stillness and heightened alertness, conveying an underlying sense of anticipation.

Born in a log home in a small town lacking a traffic light, Vouros draws inspiration from his lifelong connection to nature. He earned his master's degree from the New York Academy of Art and currently resides in Pioneer Valley, Massachusetts, working from a former factory along a canal in Holyoke. He also serves as an assistant professor of art at the Community College of Rhode Island. Vouros's professional experience includes collaborations with Chanel and exhibitions at venues such as Sotheby's, Art Miami, and Art Southampton.

His broader body of work is informed by raptors he regularly visits at On the Wing, a rescue sanctuary located in New Hampshire. Vouros advocates for the preservation of wild spaces through his art.

Vouros employs a meticulous charcoal technique, starting by tinting heavy paper before using various erasers and tools for lifting and layering. He also applies water directly and in washes made from ground charcoal, which further stains the paper and defines the composition's light-to-dark scale. This process results in highly detailed avian portraits that appear almost lifelike. The brightest highlights in his works are not created with white pigment but are instead the bare paper, revealed through the use of electric erasers and sandpaper. Once a drawing is largely complete, Vouros mounts it on canvas; this practical step helps prevent warping caused by water application. The entire process unfolds over many hours and days.

While the precise, nearly photorealistic aspects of Vouros's“Night Flights” series are striking, it is the overall mood and stillness that ultimately captivate the viewer's imagination.

Source: Artnet News