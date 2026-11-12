Central Asia's Art Market Sees Major Expansion And Investment

MENAFN - USA Art News) Central Asia is experiencing significant growth in its art market and cultural infrastructure, marked by the establishment ofand. This transformation follows decades where Soviet rule repressed artistic expression, often defining the region's cultural landscape after independence.

The five countries, often called“the Stans,” are attracting increased international art world attention. The region benefits from young populations, diversifying trade, and rapid digital adoption, which are transforming cities like Tashkent and Almaty into key markets and destinations. Historic centers such as Bukhara and Samarkand are also expanding their economic and tourism roles.

Last year, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development projected that the region's economy would grow faster than China's. Amid this economic surge, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan are notably investing heavily in culture to build soft power. This includes funding new domestic museums and biennials, as well as establishing pavilions at the Venice Biennale and forging collaborations with international institutions.

We previously reported:

Gallery GF, founded by Irina Fedoroff, has expanded its global digital presence and is now using AI to create virtual exhibition rooms for its over 30 artists.

Source: Artnet News