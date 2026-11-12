Doha Gathers 1,500 Health Experts To Sharpen Patient Care

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Qatar Health Congress 2026 opened Thursday in the presence of His Excellency Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud, bringing more than 1,500 physicians, specialists, health leaders and public health experts together to test how better knowledge translates into healthier populations. Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) organised the event, which runs until 14 November.

The congress is a reminder that better outcomes depend as much on prevention, training and shared knowledge as on new facilities and equipment. Its aim is to bring local, regional and international expertise into one room, so that good ideas move quickly from the lecture hall to the ward.

HMC Chief Medical Officer Dr Khalid Mohammed al-Jelham said the congress reflects the corporation's sustained investment in knowledge, innovation and capacity building. Drawing on expertise from across the region and beyond, he said, the event is meant to lift the quality of care, patient safety and health outcomes.

Co-Chair of the organising committee and Director of the Department of Medical Education Dr Abdullatif al-Khal described the programme as a chance for clinicians to keep pace with fast-moving medicine. Lectures, workshops, interactive sessions and research presentations are designed to turn new knowledge into better bedside care. He highlighted the focus on patient-centred care in surgery, trauma and emergency medicine, along with the role of artificial intelligence in those fields. Medical students from 22 countries are also competing in scientific contests.

The programme spans four scientific tracks, combining live lectures, panel discussions, interactive sessions and research presentations. Sessions cover critical care, neurosurgery, orthopaedic surgery, perioperative medicine, pre-hospital care, trauma and injury nursing, quality improvement, clinical research, medical education, and AI in healthcare.

Delegates will also have access to more than 200 experts in emergency medicine, trauma surgery and related specialties. Those networking opportunities are designed to deepen collaboration and share best practice at both regional and international levels.

The programme included a live simulation of a major incident and disaster response, run by the HMC Ambulance Service. The exercise tested the readiness of medical teams, coordination mechanisms and rapid-response procedures, measured against international best practice for large-scale emergencies.

HMC Qatar Health Congress 2026 patient safety