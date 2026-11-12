Qatar To Spearhead Gulf Drive To Save Trauma Victims

MENAFN - Gulf Times) From road accidents and workplace injuries to disasters and mass-casualty emergencies, the difference between life and death often hinges on how quickly and effectively medical teams respond. Qatar is now set to play a pivotal regional role in strengthening that response, sharing its expertise to save lives, prevent disabilities and improve emergency care across the Gulf.

The Ministry of Public Health (MoPH), represented by Hamad Trauma Centre, has signed an agreement with the GCC Health Council to establish a Gulf House of Expertise dedicated to injury prevention, trauma management and emergency care.

The initiative positions Qatar's Hamad Trauma Centre as a regional hub for specialist knowledge, training and research, helping GCC countries strengthen their capacity to prevent injuries and deliver timely, effective treatment.

The agreement was signed in the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Public Health Mansoor bin Ebrahim al-Mahmoud on the sidelines of the Qatar Health Conference, held under the theme“Advancing Surgical Care Through Integration and Innovation”.

The signatories were Sheikh Dr Hassan bin Ali al-Thani, Head of the Trauma, Vascular Surgery and General Surgery Sections at Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), and GCC Health Council Director-General Suleiman bin Saleh al-Dakhil.

Under the agreement, Hamad Trauma Centre will serve as a Gulf House of Expertise, facilitating the exchange of specialist knowledge, strengthening healthcare capabilities and providing technical and scientific support to the Gulf Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.

The collaboration will focus on developing trauma care systems, improving the preparedness of healthcare professionals and strengthening emergency response capabilities across GCC member states.

Its central public health objective is to reduce preventable deaths and long-term disabilities caused by injuries while improving patients' prospects of recovery.

The initiative will also address challenges associated with road traffic accidents, occupational hazards, disasters and mass-casualty incidents.

HE al-Mahmoud reaffirmed Qatar's commitment to strengthening Gulf health co-operation by harnessing specialised expertise across member states.

He stressed the importance of continuously developing the Gulf healthcare system to protect public health and improve emergency preparedness.

Describing Hamad Trauma Center as a distinguished model of specialised healthcare, the minister said its new role would help build professional capacities and provide the scientific and technical support needed to improve injury prevention and emergency care throughout the GCC.

Al-Dakhil expressed appreciation to the minister for his patronage of the signing ceremony and continued support for joint Gulf health initiatives.

Sheikh Dr Hassan described the designation as a significant milestone for Qatar and HMC in advancing regional trauma care and injury prevention.

He said the collaboration would facilitate the sharing of expertise, development of training programmes and clinical guidelines, and promotion of research to improve trauma and emergency services and patient outcomes.

Hamad Trauma Center brings to the initiative an integrated approach encompassing ambulance services, emergency clinical interventions, rehabilitation, scientific research and injury prevention programmes.

Its designation as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Collaborating Centre for Trauma System Development further underscores its established international role.

The Gulf Center for Disease Prevention and Control works to strengthen regional co-ordination, generate scientific evidence and build healthcare capacity.

By combining Qatar's specialist expertise with broader GCC healthcare resources, the agreement seeks to create a more co-ordinated regional response to injuries and emergencies, helping more patients survive, recover and resume productive lives.

MoPH Hamad Trauma Centre Qatar Health Conference