Tandem Global Releases Executive Roundtable Summary On Building Climate Resilience Together At Munich Climate Week

MENAFN - 3BL) MUNICH, November 12, 2026 /3BL/ - Tandem Global has released the summary of its Executive Roundtable,, held in partnership with Airbus and Ramboll during Munich Climate Week on October 20, 2026. The discussion brought together 41 sustainability executives, investors, insurers, start-ups, and NGO leaders to explore how climate resilience can become more integral to business risk assessments, strategic planning, and long-term growth.

As climate-related risks increasingly affect businesses, supply chains, and communities, participants explored how emerging technologies and cross-sector collaboration can help companies prepare for a changing climate. Four key themes emerged:

Recognizing nature as an economic asset.

Advances in artificial intelligence and satellite imagery are making it easier to assess natural resources and understand their resilience to climate change. Participants discussed how companies and financial markets could incorporate natural capital into balance sheets and investment decisions. The concept of "Nature Equity" emerged as a potential new approach to measuring and managing ecosystem health as an economic asset.

Moving beyond the disclosure gap to address the recognition gap.

Although data and analytical capabilities are improving, nature-related risks and the value of natural capital remain insufficiently reflected in many business and investment decisions. Participants emphasized that better information alone is not enough. Business leaders and capital markets must recognize the strategic and financial value of nature and integrate it into decision-making.

Making climate adaptation a business priority.

While reducing emissions remains essential to limiting future climate impacts, increasing exposure to droughts, wildfires, floods, and water scarcity is making adaptation an immediate business concern. Companies are beginning to assess physical climate risks, diversify supply chains, and develop adaptation strategies. However, limited budgets, uncertainty about future impacts, and difficulties measuring progress continue to present challenges.

Aligning markets and stakeholders to accelerate resilience.

Building climate resilience at scale requires coordinated action from companies, investors, insurers, and governments. Participants highlighted opportunities to strengthen vulnerable supply chains, engage local communities, improve insurance mechanisms, and create incentives that reward investments in resilience. Better market design and clearer stakeholder responsibilities will be essential to mobilizing action and avoiding the much greater costs of inaction.

In conclusion, participants emphasized that technology and better data are creating new opportunities to understand and manage climate risks. However, translating this knowledge into meaningful change requires a broader understanding of economic value-one that recognizes the essential contribution of nature. Protecting long-term prosperity will require businesses and financial markets to look beyond conventional balance sheets and work together to build climate resilience.

The Executive Roundtable was held under the Chatham House Rule, and comments are not attributed to individuals or organizations.

For more information, please contact:

Frank Werner

Director, Global Thought Leadership and Europe e.V.

[email protected]

About Tandem Global

Tandem Global provides the know-how and the network to move business and the environment forward, together. Across sectors and at all levels of its 100+ member organizations, Tandem Global works to facilitate long-term and lasting impact on all aspects of our natural world. Tandem Global connects leading thinking with practical solutions that positively impact climate, nature, and water. From field operations to boardrooms and beyond, corporate leaders turn to Tandem Global for impact strategies and resilient solutions that can support a better future. Tandem Global is headquartered in Washington, D.C., USA, with locations across the U.S., in Latin America and Munich, Germany. For more information visit tandemglobal.