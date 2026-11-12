Mexico's Foreign Ministry Confirms 22 Formal Letters Sent To US Prosecutors Regarding Nationals' Death In ICE Custody

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Mexico City: Mexico has sent 22 letters to U.S. prosecutors' offices, receiving 11 replies, regarding Mexican nationals who died or were injured inImmigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) custody or during its operations, the Mexican Foreign Ministry said Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry said eight letters had been sent to state attorneys general's offices and 14 to county prosecutors' offices. Dialogue with those that have yet to respond is ongoing, it added.

Several attorneys general have expressed willingness to hold further meetings with Mexico's consular network and embassy in the United States to follow up on the cases, according to the statement.

The Mexican embassy has also been in contact with prosecutors in Harris and Webb counties in Texas, as well as Ventura County in California, to obtain updates on the investigations and offer Mexico's cooperation.

In the latest case involving a Mexican national injured in Houston, the Harris County District Attorney's Office released a formal indictment issued by a grand jury against the ICE agent involved, the statement said.

Since the current U.S. administration took office in January 2025, a total of 18 Mexican nationals have died while in ICE custody or during ICE operations.