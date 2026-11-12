Qatar Embassy In Oman Issues Important Notice For Citizens

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Embassy in Muscat issued an "important notice for Qatari citizens traveling to the Sultanate of Oman" on Thursday.

The Embassy of the State of Qatar in the Sultanate of Oman urged Qatari citizens traveling to the Sultanate to "comply with Omani laws and regulations concerning the protection of the environment and wildlife, and to refrain from hunting on land or catching birds and wild animals, whether using firearms, nets, or other hunting methods."

The Embassy emphasized that Omani legislation prohibits killing, hunting, or capturing wild animals and birds wherever they are found in the Sultanate, under Ministerial Decision No. (101/2002).

It added that Environment Authority Decision No. (13/2021) also prohibits possessing or using equipment and devices for hunting on land, tracking, and imitating the sounds of birds and wild animals, except for regulatory, scientific, and research purposes authorized by the Environment Authority.

The Embassy called on citizens to refrain from hunting and to avoid bringing in, possessing, or using equipment and devices intended for these purposes except in accordance with the necessary legal permits, while complying with instructions issued by the relevant Omani authorities.

The Embassy also warned that violating these provisions may expose offenders to legal accountability and prescribed penalties, including fines and imprisonment, as well as the seizure of confiscated equipment and devices in accordance with applicable legal procedures.

It added that it hopes that all citizens will cooperate and comply with these instructions, out of "respect for the laws of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, concern for their safety, and a commitment to strengthening the close fraternal relations between the two countries and their peoples."