Envision Greenwise(01783) Delivers Stellar Results! Net Profit Expected To Surge Over 2.8-Fold, Revenue Tops HK$3.5 Billion With A 329% Jump



EQS Newswire / 13/11/2026 / 11:11 UTC+8

November 12, Envision Greenwise (01783) announced that the Group expects to record a net profit of more than HK55 million for the six months ended September 30, 2026, a sharp increase of over 280% compared with the net profit of approximately HK14.4 million recorded for the same period in 2025, demonstrating strong momentum in earnings growth. According to the announcement, the Group's substantial performance improvement during the period was mainly driven by significant growth in revenue and gross profit. The Group's revenue for the reporting period is expected to exceed HK3.5 billion, up more than 329% from approximately HK816 million in the same period of 2025, while gross profit is expected to exceed HK$220 million. This was primarily attributable to the substantial growth of the reverse supply chain management and environmental protection-related services segment. The continuous ramp-up of the relevant businesses has further expanded the Group's overall scale of operations and provided strong support for profit growth. Notably, the rapid growth of the reverse supply chain management and environmental protection-related services business reflects the gradual realization of results from the Group's business expansion in resource recycling and the environmental protection industry chain. Against the backdrop of the continued development of the circular economy and the ongoing green, low-carbon transition, market demand for resource recovery, recycling, and specialized environmental protection services is expected to rise further. Through its business layout in these areas, Envision Greenwise is well positioned to capture opportunities in the environmental protection industry, further diversify its revenue streams, and enhance its market competitiveness. As the scale of its business continues to expand, the Group's selling and distribution expenses are expected to increase to more than HK130 million, mainly due to the growth in business volume and the corresponding rise in operational processing and logistics costs. Although the Group needs to invest more resources to support business expansion, net profit for the period is still expected to exceed HK55 million, an increase of more than 2.8 times year-on-year, reflecting that the revenue and gross profit gains driven by business growth have effectively underpinned the overall profitability. Judging from the performance figures, the Group's revenue for the period is expected to surpass HK3.5 billion, with gross profit exceeding HK220 million and net profit topping HK$55 million - scale of revenue and level of profitability rising in tandem. For Envision Greenwise, which is in a phase of business expansion, achieving a substantial increase in net profit amid rapid business volume growth indicates that its business expansion has begun to translate into tangible earnings results. Overall, Envision Greenwise's interim results announcement is impressive, with reverse supply chain management and environmental protection-related services serving as the core drivers of performance growth. As the environmental protection industry and the circular economy continue to develop in depth, the Group's related businesses are expected to embrace broader market opportunities. 13/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

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