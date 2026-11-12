Security Tightened In B'luru Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit

MENAFN - IANS) Bengaluru, Nov 13 (IANS) The countdown has begun for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival in Karnataka on Friday, with Bengaluru turning into a virtual police fortress amid elaborate security arrangements. During his visit, the Prime Minister is set to inaugurate the much-awaited Pink Line Metro and flag off a Vande Bharat Express, as Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw arrived in Mangaluru ahead of the high-profile events.

Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Governor Dr Sudha Yadav and other dignitaries will receive PM Modi at the HAL Airport in Bengaluru at 10.05 am today.

Karnataka BJP unit wrote on social media X, "A warm welcome to our beloved Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who is working for the all-round development of the entire country and is here to usher in a new era of development for Karnataka."

The state capital Bengaluru has been turned into a police fortress as the city police have put in place extensive security measures along all routes through which the Prime Minister is scheduled to travel.

Three Joint Commissioners of Police, 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police, 20 Assistant Commissioners of Police, 30 Police Inspectors, more than 100 Sub-Inspectors and over 1,000 civil police personnel have been deployed for the high-profile visit.

The SPG team arrived in Bengaluru around 10 days ago and carried out detailed inspections of all locations connected with the Prime Minister's programmes.

The security personnel have inspected roads, Metro Rail facilities and platforms, besides the venues where Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to participate in various programmes.

Micro-level inspections have been conducted to ensure that there is no room for any security lapse. SPG officers are continuously monitoring the security arrangements and coordinating with the Bengaluru Police.

Additional security personnel have been deployed at high-rise buildings located along the Prime Minister's travel routes and in areas identified as high-risk zones. Police teams have also conducted inspections at apartments located in these areas as part of the enhanced security exercise.

PM Modi will inaugurate the first phase of Bengaluru's Pink Line Metro, marking a major milestone as the city's Metro network is set to cross the 100-km mark.

The much-awaited Pink Line will begin operations on a nearly 7.5-km stretch from S.G. Palya to Kalena Agrahara, covering six Metro stations. Passenger services on the new route are expected to begin on Saturday.

The inauguration is scheduled at around 12.40 p.m. at the S.G. Palya Metro station. The station and surrounding areas have been prepared for the Prime Minister's visit, with the premises decorated in pink and yellow.

After inaugurating the line, Prime Minister Modi will travel by Metro from S.G. Palya to the Bilekahalli-IIMB Metro station.

Governor Dr Sudha Yadav, Chief Minister Shivakumar, Bengaluru Urban Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, MP Tejasvi Surya and other dignitaries are expected to be present on the occasion.

The launch fulfils the long-standing expectations of Namma Metro commuters and marks a historic day for Bengaluru, with the city's Metro network crossing the significant 100-km milestone.

In a post on X on Thursday, ahead of his visit, PM Modi said he was looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru and outlined three major programmes on his itinerary.

“Namaskara Karnataka! Looking forward to being in Bengaluru and Mysuru tomorrow, 13th November,” he posted.

The Prime Minister said his programmes would include the golden jubilee celebrations of Prashanti Kutiram in Bengaluru, the inauguration and laying of foundation stones for development works worth over Rs 15,000 crore in Bengaluru, and the inauguration of the COSMOS-Mysuru Planetarium.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw reached Mangaluru ahead of PM Modi's arrival in Karnataka on late Thursday night. He will take part in various events in coastal Mangaluru and Udupi districts on November 13 to launch the Goa-Mangaluru-Bengaluru (Madgaon-Yesvantpur) Vande Bharat Express at Mangaluru Junction, and to dedicate a few development projects to the nation.

This is Vaishnaw's first-ever visit to the Mangaluru region. He will flag off the VB Express at noon and travel by the same train till the Subrahmanya Road station. En route, he would interact with passengers at Kabaka Puttur.

The Railway Minister will inspect Udupi Railway Station, followed by a visit to Sri Krishna Mutt. As the Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, he would inaugurate a new FM Station near Ajjarkad in Udupi city before proceeding to Mangaluru.

Vaishnaw is expected to hold a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner's office, inspect Mangaluru Central Railway Station, flag off the VB Express along with PM Modi (through video conferencing) at noon, and travel to Subrahmanya Road by the inaugural special VB Express.

During his visit to Subrahmanya, Vaishnaw would dedicate the newly electrified 55-km Subrahmanya Road-Sakleshpur ghat section and the Subrahmanya Road Railway Station building, redeveloped under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, to the nation.