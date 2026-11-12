Bouma X Review: Is Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya Starrer Worth Your Time? Read Here

Malayalam mystery thriller Bouma, featuring Dileesh Pothan and Sagar Surya, arrived in theatres on November 12, 2026. Written and directed by Rejin S Babu, the film has started attracting attention following its theatrical release.

After the morning shows, several viewers took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to share their initial impressions. These reactions have offered an early glimpse into how the film is being received by moviegoers.

However, these individual responses should not be considered a final audience verdict. As more viewers watch the film, a clearer picture of its overall reception is expected to emerge.

Can Bouma Become A Box-Office Hit?

It is still too early to declare Bouma a hit or a flop. The film has only just entered theatres, and its commercial prospects will depend on how well it performs over the coming days.

The opening weekend will be particularly important for the mystery thriller. Its box-office collections, theatre occupancy and audience word-of-mouth will help determine whether it can attract a wider audience.

Moreover, maintaining momentum after the initial weekend will be equally important. A film's ability to retain viewers during weekdays often plays a significant role in determining its overall theatrical performance.

Therefore, a more reliable hit-or-flop assessment will be possible once the opening weekend figures are available.

What Is Bouma About? Story Of The Malayalam Mystery Thriller

Bouma revolves around a struggling singer whose personal journey takes an unexpected turn when she visits an estate connected to her past.

Although she initially has only limited memories of the property, returning to the place brings back experiences that begin to complicate her understanding of the present.

Meanwhile, the police are investigating a series of missing women. Their search eventually leads them to the same estate, bringing the singer's personal history and the ongoing investigation together.

The film attempts to weave these two developments into a mystery thriller, gradually revealing the connections between the characters and the property's past.

Bouma Cast And Crew: Dileesh Pothan, Sagar Surya Lead The Film

Apart from Dileesh Pothan and Sagar Surya, Bouma features Revathy Sharma, Vineeth, Aditi Balan, Lena, Mokksha, Vijay Babu and Madhupal in important roles.

Rejin S Babu has written and directed the film, while Bassam Kadhiyar has produced it. The story is credited to Dony S Kadamanitta.

On the technical front, Sharan Velayudhan has handled cinematography, while Sooraj ES is responsible for editing. Christo Xavier has composed the music, adding to the film's overall presentation.

With an ensemble cast and a mystery-driven storyline, Bouma has entered the Malayalam theatrical market. Whether it manages to translate initial audience curiosity into box-office success will become clearer over its first weekend.